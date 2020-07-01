Sticker Patrol: Stranger World Headquarters Edition

Jess Stein

This is our last official week in our Capitol Hill location. In this special edition of Sticker Patrol, I snapped pictures of stickers around the office to pay tribute to office.

"COCK"

Nice. JK

"Caution: Don't Hit Your Head"

Spotted on the side of a desk. JK

"Kerry/Edwards: A Stronger America"

My best friend's mom cried when John Kerry lost in 2004. JK

"I Love Barock"

"Rock" as in "Rock the Vote"? JK

"Mitt's Dad"

Love this one. JK

"Vienna Sausages"

I threw up a little bit in my mouth looking at this one. JK

"The Stranger/Savage Love"

I want that Savage Love sticker. JK

"More Savage Love"

Spotted right next to the other Savage Love sticker. JK

"Secret Documents/Nude Photos"

Ok not technically a sticker, but interesting. JK

"I Rode Light Rail on Day One"

Wish I could say the same. JK

"Misfits"

Spotted below an unnamed colleague's desk. JK

"Queen Elizabeth is Not for Resale"

Cute. JK

"Self-Destruct"

FLIP! THE! SWITCH! JK

"Boy With Crown"

A sweet and pasted cut out on a file cabinet. JK

"Hello, my name Is: Fuckhead"

Ending on this one. JK

