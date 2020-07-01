This is our last official week in our Capitol Hill location. In this special edition of Sticker Patrol, I snapped pictures of stickers around the office to pay tribute to office.
Jess Stein
"COCK"
Nice. JK
Spotted on a clipboard! Assuming it was for HUMP!
"Caution: Don't Hit Your Head"
Spotted on the side of a desk. JK
There are several chairs in the office that I do NOT trust and often envisioned this happening to me as I love to lean back and THINK before writing my posts.
"Kerry/Edwards: A Stronger America"
My best friend's mom cried when John Kerry lost in 2004. JK
Maybe this is boring of me, but my favorite stickers around the office are the ones of old (and failed) political campaigns and initiatives. So much OPTIMISM, so much HOPE. The world is bright and sparkly clean if Bush gets pushed out of office or the monorail gets funding. From our current stand point all those dreams seem dusty and far way. It's a little sad.
"I Love Barock"
"Rock" as in "Rock the Vote"? JK
See above.
"Mitt's Dad"
Love this one. JK
Spotted on Mudede's bookshelf, a sticker of unknown origin but definitely from the 2012 election.
"Vienna Sausages"
I threw up a little bit in my mouth looking at this one. JK
These little weiners always freaked me the fuck out as a kid because they came in like an amniotic fluid of meat liquid of unknown origin and were uncooked. But in macaroni? Could be good.
"The Stranger/Savage Love"
I want that Savage Love sticker. JK
The font and color of the "The Stranger" sticker is icy cold. And I believe the Savage Love one is pulled from the design of the column back at the beginning of this century, with Dan's eye and all.
"More Savage Love"
Spotted right next to the other Savage Love sticker. JK
Cartoon Dan has made an appearance! Dan says this one is from the early '90s, and there he is on top of a bunch of physical letters (remember those?).
"Secret Documents/Nude Photos"
Ok not technically a sticker, but interesting. JK
I didn't actually look inside of the drawers because I'm not a snoop!
"I Rode Light Rail on Day One"
Wish I could say the same. JK
The design on this one is pretty.
"Misfits"
Spotted below an unnamed colleague's desk. JK
One of my colleagues is a secret Misfits fan and I'm living for it.
"Queen Elizabeth is Not for Resale"
Cute. JK
The Queen is NOT a sticker, but I had to include her: she's part of the whole package.
"Self-Destruct"
The Stranger
FLIP! THE! SWITCH! JK
staff loves labeling our switches, apparently! Spotted on our second floor.
"Boy With Crown"
A sweet and pasted cut out on a file cabinet. JK
Looks like it could be Max from Where the Wild Things Are
, but I think I'm just projecting.
"Hello, my name Is: Fuckhead"
Ending on this one. JK
That website doesn't work anymore, unfortunately. I'm really going to miss this space :(