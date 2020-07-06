Slog PM: City Council Votes to Tax Big Biz, Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down, Ennio Morricone Died

The Seattle City Council voted 7-2 in favor of Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda's JumpStart Seattle tax today. Nate Gowdy

The newspaper stopped printing due to the pandemic back in March, as did 28 other street papers sold by homeless or low-income people across the continent, reports the Seattle Times. Now 90% of street papers—including Real Change—have started to print again. They also have hand sanitizer for sale

International students may need to leave the country or risk being deported if their universities in the U.S. transition to online-learning only in the fall: The Immigration and Custom Enforcement's announcement could affect thousands of foreign students who rely on a visa in order to go to school in the U.S., reports CNN. This policy change could leave them in a lurch, as many countries have instituted travel restrictions, leaving these students with nowhere to go.

Italian film composer Ennio Morricone died today in Rome at the age of 91: Morricone was a legend. He composed over 400 film and television scores in the course of his career, from westerns like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and A Fistful of Dollars, to dramas like Days of Heaven, to horror films like The Thing. The man's influence could not be understated overstated. Here he is in 2007 giving his Honorary Oscar acceptance speech in Italian as Clint Eastwood awkwardly translates. A Moment.

Councilmember Andrew Lewis wants to divert police funding to create a new mental health and substance addiction first-responder program reports the Seattle Times. “We need a new leg of the stool,” Lewis said. “When there’s a building on fire, we don’t send the police, we send the fire department… when someone has a stroke, we send an ambulance.”

Uh oh, Keisha Lance Bottoms has got the 'rona: The Atlanta mayor and rumored potential Biden VP pick tested positive for the virus despite having no symptoms.

Speaking of coronavirus, 1,087 coronavirus cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths were confirmed by Washington state health officials today: Bringing our overall confirmed case number count to 36,985 and 1,370 deaths of the virus. Wear your freaking mask!

Are you watching I May Destroy You? You should be watching I May Destroy You: E. Alex Jung interviewed showrunner/writer/lead actress/genius Michaela Coel for Vulture today. The profile is *chef's kiss* and this detail is wild:

I guess baseball is still on? It's not really a contact sport, but...seems weird? The Seattle Mariners announced an abbreviated, 60 game season that kicks off on July 24 with a four game series against the Houston Astros. Fans will not be allowed to attend games, but perhaps the Major League Baseball teams will take a cue from South Korea on how to fill those empty seats.

Amy Cooper—the white woman who called the police on a Black birdwatcher—faces a charge of falsely reporting and incident in the third degree reports CNN.

The Dakota Access Pipeline has been ordered to shut down, be emptied of oil pending an environmental review order by a district court: The ruling is a major victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as well as other Native American and environmental groups who fought and protested the project from the very start. “This pipeline should have never been built here,” Mike Faith, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe told the New York Times. “We told them that from the beginning.”

The Seattle City Council voted 7-2 in favor of CM Teresa Mosqueda's JumpStart Seattle tax: CMs Alex Pedersen and Debora Juarez were the only two council members to vote in opposition. As staff writer Nathalie Graham wrote this morning, the progressive revenue tax on the compensation of high-earners at corporations that report over $7 million in annual payroll will raise an estimated $214 million annually for affordable housing, food security, immigration and refugee services, and small businesses. Nathalie will have more on the vote tomorrow.

Over 50 members of the arts community wrote an open letter to Artist Trust publicizing their "lack of confidence" in the local organization as "responsible stewards of arts funding": The letter came about after conversations around the failures of the Artist Trust Innovator Award and Fellowship Award over the past year began to paint a larger picture of what appeared to be a discriminatory culture inside the org and leadership "failed to make any significant change to internal processes, cultures." Among the actions the letter calls for is a major restructuring of the organization and immediate acceptance of the 2020 Arts Innovator Award panel’s original recommendation. You can read the rest of the open letter here.

The Supreme Court ruled against "faithless electors": In a new decision coming down today, the highest court in the land "unanimously upheld laws across the country that remove or punish rogue Electoral College delegates who refuse to cast their votes for the presidential candidate they were pledged to support," reports NPR.

As your local Aminé beat reporter, I'm obliged to tell you the Portland rapper's second LP is dropping August 7: And it's called Limbo. To celebrate, Aminé dropped a single with Young Thug, "Compensating." I've listened to it 10 times on repeat and it's really good. A note about the lyric video: I love Black people imagining themselves digitally. I know these visuals run on repeat and only serve to show off the music, but a Sim-ifed Aminé and a Sim-ified Young Thug hints at a Sim-ified world they inhabit. It brings up a lot of questions. Namely, what about Blackness in the real world—good or bad—would be brought over into a virtual reality? Enjoy the song, but also ThInK aBoUt It.