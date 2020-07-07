Slog AM: Trump "Looking At" TikTok Ban, PPP Loan Analysis Is Kinda Fun, and It's Time to Mask Up for Real, People!!

The state requirement for businesses to turn away customers who aren't wearing face coverings starts today. MLADENBALINOVAC/GETTYIMAGES.COM

The company has "never brought a product to market before," according to the New York Times . The deal, which is Operation Warp Speed 's largest so far, will allow Novavax to start producing up to 50 million complete vaccines "before the company concludes late-stage clinical trials, expected by the end of the year." Who wants to go first?

Trump donors are pulling in that sweet PPP cash: On Monday the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department released a list of some of the Paycheck Protection Program loans they distributed, and reporters are pouring over the details, such as they are. (The list doesn't include companies who took in less than $150,000, which accounts for the "vast majority" of the borrowers, and it only provides a range for the dollar amounts.) The Associated Press reports that over 100 companies owned by the President's "major donors" made out handsomely, banking "as much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid."

Incidentally, Index Newspapers, daddy to the Stranger, took out $1-2 million in loans: Thanks, conservative Dems/Republicans who introduced the PPP bill! Offering a loan program to sort of save some jobs was the absolute least you could have done!

Trump's Mueller investigation lawyer, the shipping business owned by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family, at least seven members of Congress, and "several major chains" with plenty of Wall Street money took millions in loans, the Washington Post reports. "The data, which was released after weeks of pressure from media outlets and lawmakers, paints a picture of a haphazard first-come, first-served program that was not designed to evaluate the relative need of the recipients."

I guess it doesn't count as a government handout if you like the party in power?:

The Ayn Rand Institute got pandemic relief aid from the federal governmenthttps://t.co/qPqn5DCsqk pic.twitter.com/LcafNxKysd

— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 7, 2020

Jokes at the expense of hypocritical libertarian grifters aside: I'm happy for the workers who get to keep their jobs because their bosses decided to take out these loans, but the federal government should just be covering payrolls of all struggling companies as they would under Seattle Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Paycheck Guarantee Act.

If governments don't provide more rounds of massive stimulus, we're all fucked, says a New York Times analysis of a new report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. "The magnitude of job losses from the coronavirus pandemic has been 10 times greater than the hit inflicted during first months of 2008 global financial crisis, making it unlikely that employment in Europe, the United States and other developed economies will return to pre-pandemic levels before 2022 at the earliest," the report reads.

Black and Latinx renters will be hit hardest by the upcoming, utterly disastrous, completely avoidable eviction wave: According to a Washington Post analysis of numbers from the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, 20% of America's 110 million renting households could face eviction by the beginning of October. "About 44 percent and 41 percent of adult Latino and black renters, respectively, said they had no or slight confidence they could pay their rent next month or were likely to defer payment...about 21 percent of white renters felt the same." As with everywhere else, so with Washington: furloughed or laid-off workers have no money to pay their rent. With national and statewide eviction moratoriums in place, tenants stay housed but their rent debt piles up. Once the eviction moratoriums lift and the extended unemployment benefits dry up, all the debt will come due and landlords will start evicting.

Progressive cancel culture:



- Cancel Rent

- Cancel Mortgages

- Cancel billionaires

- Cancel Student Debt

- Cancel Medical Debt

- Cancel endless wars

- Cancel fossil fuels

- Cancel Payday Lenders

- Cancel super-Pacs

- Cancel Citizens United

- Cancel out-of-pocket healthcare costs

— Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) July 7, 2020

TikTok is pulling out of Hong Kong: The imposition of China's new tyrannical national security law in Hong Kong is pushing out tech companies wary of handing over their customer data to the Chinese Communist Party. Those companies include TikTok, a phone app for Zoomers who like contemporary square dance competitions and conspiring with K-Pop fans to gloriously troll the president, reports Axios.

Trump might take away your TikTok, too: Secretary of State and professional Trump fluffer Mike Pompeo told Fox News the administration is "certainly looking at" banning the app, reports CNET.

Black voter turnout in Louisville increased during primary, despite suppression efforts: Old enough to remember when election officials gave the 600,000 residents of Louisville, Kentucky exactly one polling center, and social media users widely circulated video of voters banging on the windows of that polling place to try to get in and vote? Well: "Voter turnout among Democrats increased to 38% in Jefferson County's majority-Black precincts, though an overall racial disparity continued," according to the Courier Journal.

Phoenix police officers shoot and kill allegedly armed man in parked car: Video of the event went viral over the weekend, prompting protests in a city whose police force is alarmingly trigger-happy. "Phoenix police shot at more people in 2018 than police in New York City, a place with 7 million more residents," reports the Copper Courier. On Tuesday, AZ Central posted body camera footage from an officer who arrived after the shooting.

Medical workers are seeing shortages of personal protective equipment, again: Five months into a pandemic and we're still running low, according to the AP: "A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused. A doctors association warns that physicians’ offices are closed because they cannot get masks and other supplies. And Democratic members of Congress are pushing the Trump administration to devise a national strategy to acquire and distribute gear in anticipation of the crisis worsening into the fall."

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro got the 'rona: Bolsonaro, who said he was taking hydroxychloroquine, according to Axios, has regularly dismissed public health concerns related to the virus even as his country's outbreak ranks second-largest in the world, right behind the good old U.S. of A.

Mask up, dorks: The state requirement for businesses to turn away customers who aren't wearing face coverings starts today. If you're one of the people who think freedom means not wearing a mask in public, I demand the state grant me freedom from having to shop for food near you.

"Justice for Shaun Fuhr" protesters blocked Mercer yesterday afternoon: As Seattle Times photographer Ken Lambert captures below, some drivers protecting the protesters from vehicular attacks taped their license plates to mourn protesters lost during the struggle to defund the police department by 50% and reinvest the money in Seattle's Black communities. The tape was a sly reference to the Seattle Police Department's fondness for "mourning badges."

The scene as peaceful demonstrators at 'Justice for Shaun Fuhr' March stop traffic along Mercer to stage a sit-in at I-5 on/off ramps in S. Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle, Monday. Police watched. There was singing and speeches from family members. https://t.co/UyflOgdeRm pic.twitter.com/54ioASEwTn

— Ken Lambert (@SeaTimesFotoKen) July 7, 2020

Dawit Kelete is being held on $1.2 million bail: A judge found probable cause for vehicular assault Monday, and the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office expects to file charges on Wednesday, according to the Seattle Times. Kelete is suspected of hitting two protesters on I-5 over the weekend. Summer Taylor, 24, died from their injuries Saturday.

“The city may be powerful but the truth is on our side." The family of a 24-year-old man shot and killed by a Tacoma police officer during a traffic stop in 2019 sued the city and the officer last month, KING 5 reports.

A Washington State Ferry hit a humpback whale: The whale is "unlikely to survive the accident," KOMO reports.

STOLEN DINGHY: A boat in "bad shape" that is "NOT seaworthy" was stolen and then found in the alley, a West Seattle Blog reader reports.

Benton County Sheriff's Office commander quits over "horrible leadership and fraud": The Benton County Deputy Sheriff's Guild has also voted no confidence in Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. Hatcher “took a brief leave of absence following a domestic violence accusation by his estranged wife,” according to the AP. “Hatcher was charged in Benton County Superior Court with felony witness tampering and fourth-degree assault, but the case was later dismissed."