New Savage Lovecast: The Planned Parenthood Show!

Hear the tale of the NB lesbian who snooped and found out that the sex worker they want to hire makes more money than they do, and finds this unacceptable. (Confidential to the caller: you'll eventually get over the pummeling Dan gives you.)

We were so honored to welcome Dr. Erin Berry, the regional Medical Director of Planned Parenthood. Dan and Dr. Berry blasted through a bunch of your questions (HPV vaccine for men, molluscum, IUDs, bidets for women, more!) and of course they discussed abortion and the recent Supreme Court decision. Dr. Berry is a rock star. Some of it is on the Micro version and all of it is on the Magnum. Listen in.

And, a queer woman enjoys using her strap-on as if it were a penis. But do gay men do the same?

