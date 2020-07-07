Over the rest of the week from my perch in Stranger World Headquarters, I watched as they took down the Black Power sculptures in both the park and on Pine, removed decorated wood panels on the barricades and storefronts, and scrubbed graffiti from the intersection. While the fate of the Black Lives Matter mural looks like it will last for at least a little while (barring anymore rogue sealers), for the most part, much of the art that had come to make up this part of the protest zone has been taken down.
While it's difficult to document absence, I tried to take photos of everything I noticed had changed from last week to next:
I can’t confirm because i can’t see it but i HEAR what sounds like a street cleaner and I’m becoming more and more attached to the ephemera and graffiti in #CHOP pic.twitter.com/nYoZnMqKk5
— jasmyne keimig (✿◕‿◕) (@jasmynekeimig) July 1, 2020
The Black Power fist on 11th and Pine came down, as did the BLM street sign just below it #CHOP pic.twitter.com/YHD0kOFpGl
— jasmyne keimig (✿◕‿◕) (@jasmynekeimig) July 1, 2020
There it goes #CHOP pic.twitter.com/6yp4po07Oz
— jasmyne keimig (✿◕‿◕) (@jasmynekeimig) July 2, 2020