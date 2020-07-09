Slog AM: 1.3 Million File for Unemployment, Supreme Court Rules on Trump Tax Returns, First Week in July Coldest Since 2002

Which is better than the predicted 1.39 million. Continuing claims fell by almost 700,000 to 18.06 million as more people are going back to work even though the pandemic is definitely, certainly not getting better . All though these reports are better than expected, this is the 15th consecutive week that initial claims totaled above one million, reports CNBC.

The band FKA Lady Antebellum is suing Seattle singer Lady A, a Black woman, over name change: Last month the country trio changed their name over its associations with slavery, opting to go just by Lady A. However, Anita White has used Lady A as her stage name for over 20 years. The two parties were in talks that have apparently broken down as the trio is now demanding a $10 million payment for "recognition of a trademark it claims 'we have held for many years' to avoid further litigation." Talk about losing the plot!

Walla Walla teen arrested on suspicion of killing exotic birds at an aviary: reports KING 5. Among the thirteen birds killed, injured, beaten, and/or stolen were a white-crested Kalij, three Coturnix quails, a black Swedish duckling, a paradise shelduck, and a female swan.

The key on the events arena FKA KeyArena dramatically removed yesterday as the space undergoes a $930 million renovation: The iconic sign was taken down to make way for its new Amazon-chosen name, Climate Pledge Arena; the new sign is expected to be in stalled in "the next few months," reports the Seattle Times. Digital Editor Chase Burns called the footage below "whimsical" and I'm inclined to agree.

Glee star Naya Rivera is feared dead after disappearing at a lake in Southern California: On Wednesday afternoon, she rented a boat with her four-year-old son. Several hours later, he was found drifting on the boat with no one else on board. Authorities have called the incident a "possible drowning" and will continue the search for the actress today.

Grillbird Teriyaki in West Seattle closed yesterday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19: This person was "not customer facing" and was sent home immediately, reports West Seattle Blog. The restaurant won't reopen until the entire staff gets tested and management can properly clean and disinfect the space.

Duke's Seafood on Alki Beach also closed after several employees tested positive for COVID-19 in addition to health officials finding the restaurant non-compliant with the state's Safe Start Plan: Two servers told spoke with Tan Vinh of the Seattle Times about the violations at the popular West Seattle restaurant, where management allegedly pushed to fill every table despite state guidelines and failed to properly inform staff when employees tested positive for coronavirus. Also this detail is damning:

Quick hit: Florida Library Warns Readers Not to Microwave Books.

The Supreme Court rules that the Manhattan District Attorney can see President Donald Trump's tax returns, but not Congress: In two 7-2 rulings, the highest court in the land upheld a Manhattan DA subpoena for eight years of Trump's financial documents, but rejected a similar bid made by House Democrats, reports The Hill. While it remains unclear if and when the public will get to see those documents, the decision "narrows the immunity from criminal investigations that a sitting president enjoys." The congressional subpoenas will be sent back to a lower court to decide.

Trump reaction shot: As expected!

The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

Joy Reid to take over Chris Matthews's MSNBC slot, making her one of very few Black women to anchor a nightly news program: The strangely named ReidOut will replace Hardball in the 7 p.m. hour on July 20, reports Vulture. Matthews was forced to resign after sexual harassment allegations against the anchor surfaced in March.

“My friends, make no mistake: The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself," said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a public meeting today after the announcement the U.S. is formally withdrawing from the agency. "Rather, it’s the lack of leadership and solidarity at the global and national levels.”

Yesterday, the U.S. set a national record for new coronavirus cases with more than 59,400 infections announced: And at least five states—Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia—set single-day records for new infections that same day, says the New York Times. Those numbers make me want to curl into a ball!

Is sun too much to ask for in JULY!? I want my armpits to be damp. I want to never leave my house without my sunglasses because the sun is so damn bright. I want to constantly think about how a hot day would be better enjoyed at the beach rather than being inside, working. A veritable fantasy here in the Puget Sound region!

Light rain or showers north of Seattle and sprinkles or a little mist or drizzle south of Seattle this morning. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler today. More sun and warmer tomorrow. #k5weather #k5mornings pic.twitter.com/qYe6uHrlOu

— Rich Marriott (@rtmarriott) July 9, 2020

The first week in July was apparently Seattle's coldest since 2002, with an average high of 68.6 degrees: Go fucking figure.

The Guardian looks at the troubling rise in car attacks on Black Lives Matter protests across the country: Read more here.

Something to get you grooving: Remi Wolf's new EP I'm Allergic to Dogs is under 20 minutes long, but it's still an absolute joy. "Photo ID" powered me through this Slog AM: