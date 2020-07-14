Savage Lovecast: Gays and Three-Ways with Jay Jurden

A young gay man is having a great time with his boyfriend who is 14 years older than him. Can it last? How?

On the Magnum, be charmed by comedian Jay Jurden. We were. Jay and Dan talk about gays, three-ways, and Catholic guilt, among other things.

A woman has a fantasy of being "taken" by an older man with power over her. But wouldn't any man who acts this out with her be a total creep?

Finally, are there dog toys sold in pet stores that are secretly meant to be sex toys? For humans? A snippet:

