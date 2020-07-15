A Message to the City from Julia Sweeney

It features actor, comedian, and Silent Reading Party diehard Julia Sweeney, best known as Pat on Saturday Night Live in the early 90s, and more recently known for playing the mom on Shrill.

As for Julia's connection to Seattle, she went to college at UW, after growing up in Spokane.

She's also good at predicting the future.

In an interview with The Stranger a month before the COVID-19 outbreak in Seattle, she predicted a disease of some kind was coming to kill us all:

What I think is going to happen is the climate, either in our lifetime or a little after, is going to get really bad, there’s going to be a huge culling of the population, there’s going to be some fucking pathogen that comes out of some ice permafrost in Greenland that’s going to kill 50 percent of us overnight, it could even get down to the 10,000 individuals that it was in Africa 150,000 years ago that created our species, and there’s no way to predict where to be and how it will be. I hope remnants of our civilization survive. That’s how dark my feeling is. I think people are going to get a lot more religious. It’s going to get bad.

Plus, there's a special guest tonight: 🌟📚Sheila Heti!! 📚🌟

Tonight's special guest, Sheila Heti. Photo by STEPH MARTYNIUK

Sheila will sit there and drink and snack and read whatever she wants (or psychically disintegrate while staring into the middle distance) to the music... just like you. You're invited.

