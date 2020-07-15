Slog PM: Crypto Hackers Flex on the Rich and Famous

The Blue Check Marks couldn't tweet from their accounts and the unverified roamed free...for about 10 minutes. BETHANY CLARKE/GETTY IMAGES

Congrats, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt! He announced his positive status today and says his symptoms are minor.

Shade from CNN:

Stitt's diagnosis is particularly notable, as he has not only pushed to aggressively reopen his state despite a surge in cases but has at times disregarded advice from medical experts. In March, he faced backlash for posting a photo of himself and his children at a crowded restaurant, which he later deleted. The city of Tulsa has experienced a recent surge in coronavirus cases following President Donald Trump's rally there on June 20, at which Stitt was present without a facial covering. On Wednesday, the governor downplayed the possibility that he contracted the virus at the event.

Amazon will allow some employees to WFH until January, 2021: Amazon employees who can do their job from home can keep doing it from home until next year, reports Geekwire. They are expected to stay in "the country, state, or province where they are based." So I guess that means they can't move to Barbados.

Hackers flex: Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Barack Obama, and a wide swath of Twitter accounts—ranging from Michael Bloomberg to Whiz Khalifa to Warren Buffet—were hacked this afternoon, posting a bitcoin scam. Some of the tweets:

Getting bitcoin hacked is the premium-level blue check mark. My condolences to all who didn’t make the cut.

— Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) July 15, 2020

The move was an extraordinary display of power: "It was not immediately clear whether security breaches with the individual account users or Twitter itself were behind the incident," noted Theodore Schleifer for Recode. Motherboard suspects screenshots of an internal Twitter panel used by Twitter employees to interact with user accounts are connected to the hacking.

Most (if not all?) verified accounts were blocked from tweeting while Twitter investigated the problem: “You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident,” Twitter tweeted.

New Quinnipiac survey shows Biden with a 15 point lead over Trump: It's the biggest lead for Biden so far in a Quinnipiac poll. Note Biden's lead in economic issues:

Voters now give Biden a slight lead over Trump in a direct match up when it comes to handling the economy. Voters say 50 - 45 percent that Biden would do a better job handling the economy, a reversal from June when Trump held a slight lead 51 - 46 percent. Asked about other key issues: * On handling a crisis, Biden leads 57 - 38 percent; * On handling health care, Biden leads 58 - 35 percent; * On the coronavirus response, Biden leads 59 - 35 percent; * On addressing racial inequality, Biden leads 62 - 30 percent.

CHOP 2.0, or Mini CHOP, still stands on the south plaza lawn of Seattle Central—for now: Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports that the school is requesting the camp "be voluntarily cleared in days or the college will turn the matter over to Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle City Hall, and SPD."

The criminal charges have been dropped against Andrew Buncombe, the Independent journalist who was arrested for "failing to disperse" while covering SPD's sweep of CHOP. The Independent launched a Journalism Is Not a Crime campaign in response to Buncombe and other journalists' arrests during the coverage of the George Floyd uprising.

Trying to keep up with the Seattle City Council's summer budget season? The Council released this handy visual timeline of its calendar. I made it my desktop background, which is kind of depressing.

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot: The world is too cruel. She is recovering. Megan to TMZ:

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

The Space Needle is installing... UV gates? Geekwire has a first look.

Check your mailboxes: Although I know you won't vote until Friday when our Stranger Election Control Board endorsements drop.



Over 1.34 million registered voters in King County were just mailed their August 4 Primary Election ballots!



If you don't receive your ballot by Monday, July 20, call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) July 15, 2020

Tragically, the search is suspended for a missing 10-year-old boy in the Cascade wilderness: A father and son were camping and kayaking in the North Cascades National Park when they were separated while kayaking. The father, who fell out of the kayak, was able to make it back onto land and find help. The son, who was still in the kayak, has been missing for 10 days. After a combined 2,000 hours of searching, the Skagit County Sheriff's department announced they were suspending the search today.

“We’re heading in the wrong direction”: That's what King County health officer Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said today, referencing our shitty COVID updates. A new report suggests that King County school buildings shouldn't reopen this fall if coronavirus transmission levels don’t decrease. “If the rest of society doesn’t do the right thing, nothing we do in schools will matter,” said Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal.

Washington state confirmed 742 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and an additional 17 new deaths. Not good!

The author of the Magic School Bus series is dead: Joanna Cole was 75.

Donald Trump's reelection strategy: Ethics violations be damned!

