Slog AM: The Stranger Endorses Jay Inslee! Sherae Lascelles! Marko Liias! Beth Doglio! Liz Berry!

Partial snapshot of the SECB process. To zoom out a little and see the Stranger writers interviewing the governor, scroll down.

And you will vote like we tell you to under punishment of death!! Do you know how many fucking boring meetings with politicans we sat through, for YOU? Do you?!

"One by one, like dominoes falling..." How a "small birthday luncheon" in Tacoma became a coronavirus cluster.

If you're wondering who that one person is, that's Blade. Cf

Seattle's Virginia Mason and Tacoma’s CHI Franciscan are thinking about shacking up.

Pedestrian killed in Kent hit-and-run: The driver is still at large. KIRO reports, "It happened on South 272nd Street near 42nd Avenue South around midnight Thursday."

"Police stop van after seeing baby wasn’t in car seat, find 24 pounds of meth." That's quite a headline.

Bobcat kitten rescued from a garage in Snohomish: Awwwwwww, you're adorable.

Edmonds high school graduate is a racist jackass: Unfortunately this particular Black Lives Matter denier was also the student representative to the Edmonds City Council. Bye, Felicia!

Meanwhile in Portland: "Federal officers have been snatching up Portland protesters and taking them away in unmarked cars." Um, WHAT?? As the New York Times puts it: "Purportedly in town to help tamp down the unrest, the federal officers in camouflage and tactical gear have so far instead served to escalate tensions."

$380,000: That's how much the Trump campaign has pumped into the private Trump family business in the last two days alone.

In just two days, @realdonaldtrump’s campaign pumped $380K into Trump’s private business, in 43 separate payments. Trump Org says this was for a weeklong “donor retreat,” held in early March at Mar-a-Lago.

Campaign donations turned into private revenue for POTUS pic.twitter.com/1kf39vAqkt

— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) July 17, 2020

What the fuck is wrong with cops? "A former Honolulu police officer was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday for forcing a homeless man to lick a public urinal."

When is happening on Ellen Degeneres's set? According to Buzzfeed, "behind the scenes, current and former employees on her leading daytime show say they faced racism, fear, and intimidation."

Dying in Florida: Some people go from diagnosis to death in days.

Shark attack in Tasmania, Australia: "A 10-year-old boy is in hospital with injuries to the head and chest after a shark grabbed him from a boat and attacked him."

Joan Didion is the next selection in the Quarantine Book Club. Illustration by Kathryn Rathke

