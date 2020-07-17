Next Up for the Quarantine Book Club: Joan Didion!!

We will be reading The White Album and After Henry over six weeks this summer. Starts August 1. Sign up here. Illustration by Kathryn Rathke

For The Stranger's book club, we usually read novels by authors who are dead, like Muriel Spark or James Baldwin.

But this summer we're shaking things up by reading some nonfiction by a legendary author who's still alive (although just barely).

The Joan Didion book club will be a slightly longer experience than the previous two book clubs, which were four weeks long. This is six weeks long, and we will be reading Didion's essay collections The White Album (1979) and After Henry (1992), which are her two best books, even though many people don't seem to realize that.

Although this is a book club for the socially distant, it's also similar to a class: You get a new lecture each week (by me!) providing background details about the author's life, new ways of looking at the text, and more. Plus, each week there are (entirely optional) opportunities to engage with everyone else in the club about what you've just read, either by raising your hand and talking, or participating in the group text chat.

We will be discussing Didion's brilliant, iconic, unexpectedly funny, and sometimes frustrating takes on the late 1960s, feminism, the Black Panthers, brush fires, Nancy Reagan, presidential politics, the Central Park Five, Patty Hearst, and more.

Bonus for anyone in the Giovanni's Room book club that wraps up tomorrow: James Baldwin himself makes an appearance in one of these essays—at a dinner party in Hollywood.

The book club happens on Saturdays at 10 am PST, aka 1 pm EST, aka 7 pm in European capitals—so you could do it as a shared experience with a friend who lives very far away, if you want.

Because this is a two-weeks-longer experience than before, we have risen the price slightly, but there is still an accessible $99 option on the low end.

Sign up here.