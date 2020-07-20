A Message to the City from Liz Dunn

Liz Dunn is one of the few developers in the city who doesn't suck. Courtesy of Liz Dunn

Good morning. It's Monday, July 20, and today we turn to a creative leader whose projects include creating buildings out of scratch: the entrepreneur and builder

She is probably best known among artist types as founder and owner of the Cloud Room, a co-working space and culture club located in a building she developed, Chophouse Row. Her company Dunn & Hobbes's other projects include the Agnes Lofts and Melrose Market.

In today's message, Liz talks about giving musicians a place play right now—and providing the community with free live music.

Again, the free music is available Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 6 pm, and Sundays at 1 pm, all summer, through Labor Day, in the courtyard behind Chophouse Row.

You can read more about Liz's accomplishments here. In addition to supporting artists, Liz is also passionate about supporting other entrepreneurs. More than half of her retail and restaurant tenants are women-owned, minority-owned, or both.

Thank you, Liz, for your message this morning, and for constantly creating new spaces for the city, including relatively risk-free outdoor music venues like this one.

Have a good week, everyone.