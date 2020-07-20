Slog PM: Mother of 19-Year-Old CHOP Shooting Victim Files Wrongful Death Claim Against the City

The memorial to Lorenzo Anderson, the 19-year-old who was killed near CHOP on June 20. His mother filed a wrongful death claim against the city today. David Ryder / Getty

The vaccine—worked on in partnership with HDT Bio Corp., a Seattle biotech company—induced a "strong immune response in mice and macaque monkeys, a key step toward human trials," reports the Seattle Times. This vaccine relies on replicating RNA, an approach that researchers believe could immunize against coronavirus with lower and fewer doses in comparison to other vaccines currently being developed.

President Donald Trump will revive his daily coronavirus briefings after realizing that ignoring the pandemic isn't working: The first one will be held tomorrow. He even sent a tweet today encouraging the public to wear masks for the very first time (note: "Invisible China Virus"). CNN reports this change in strategy was a result of negative poll numbers among a majority of voters over his handling of the pandemic.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

150 federal agents will be sent to Chicago by the Department of Homeland Security after a huge clash between police and protesters last Friday: The agents are to assist other federal law enforcement and Chicago police in "crime-fighting efforts," but specifics remain unclear, reports the Chicago Tribune. This comes after a weekend of federal agents disappearing protesters on the streets of Portland.

Meanwhile: Mayor Jenny Durkan, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms, among other U.S. mayors wrote an open letter to Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf urging them to "take immediate action to withdraw your forces and agree to no further unilateral deployments in our cities."

Have you seen this image of a naked woman standing in front of the Portland police?: This unknown person stood/sat in front of a line of law enforcement as they threw pepper balls at her feet. The officers eventually left 10 minutes later. Some are calling her a "queeeen" or "Naked Athena," but I'm feel weird about both of those titles, to be honest!"

A cropped version of this photo I shot on Friday is getting a lot of attention; I don't mind the crop but I do prefer the full version, so I'm putting it here pic.twitter.com/iraXCqYYP2

— Dave Killen (@killendave) July 20, 2020

Workers have filed a lawsuit against Whole Foods, claiming discrimination when the grocery store barred them wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings while at work: The company pointed to their dress code as the reason behind the ban, but workers say that Whole Foods has allowed rainbow pins, flags, and sports team logos to go unpunished before, reports Al Jazeera. Among the fourteen plaintiffs in the case is at least one employee from Seattle, where workers at the store's South Lake Union location were expelled for wearing BLM masks last month.

A federal judge's son shot and killed, husband injured, in their own home: The attack occurred on Sunday when the suspect, dressed in a FedEx uniform and wearing a face mask, knocked on Judge Esther Salas's door in New Jersey. Her son answered and was shot first, then his father was also shot, reports ABC News. The suspect, self-described "anti-feminist" lawmaker Roy Den Hollander, fled by car. His body was later found in upstate New York where authorities believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Judge Salas and Hollander apparently encountered each other in 2015: When he brought a lawsuit before Salas that challenged the male-only military draft, reports the New York Times. She let the lawsuit proceed and the case is ongoing. Not to be all ~*~~conspiracy theorist*~*~**, but it should also be of note that Salas was assigned to oversee a case involving Deutsche Bank and Jeffrey Epstein just last week.

Today was Hot: But not quite 90!

Official high temperature today is 87 degrees—tying #MothersDay for the warmest day of the year.



The quest for Seattle’s first year without hitting 90 since 2011 survives!

— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) July 21, 2020

Another Capitol Hill Organized Protest-related claim against the city was filed today: The mother of Lorenzo Anderson, the 19-year-old shot and killed on June 20 near the protest zone's borders, filed a wrongful death claim against the city of Seattle saying that "Seattle police and fire department medics stood by and declined to help [Anderson] as he lay bleeding to death." The city has 60 days to respond to the claim before a lawsuit can be filed.

The St. Louis couple that pointed guns at protesters have been charged: Mark and Patricia McCloskey are both facing a single felony count of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Missouri Governor Mike Parson, however, said on Friday that he'd probably pardon the couple if they were convicted.

Nicki Minaj's Eggo is preggo with her first child: The rapper announced the news this morning by dropping thee hottest pregnancy pics on her Instagram. To even just wear those heels while with child is an accomplishment!

Former Ohio Governor and—ahem—Republican John Kasich will speak on behalf of Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention next month: It's unclear whether or not Kasich will endorse Biden outright, but it could give the presidential hopeful a boost in the swing state of Ohio reports The Hill.

Nearly 800 cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths in Washington state reported on Sunday: Bringing the state's total numbers to a staggering 47,743 cases, 5,102 hospitalizations, and 1,453 deaths, says KING 5.

On a related note, King County is giving away free masks tomorrow: You can pick them up at the Federal Way Aquatic Center, which is open only to King County residents. Each resident can claim two reusable cloth masks and each vehicle can claim masks for up to six household members.

Eighty-five crew members on shipping vessel docked in Alaska tested positive for COVID-19: The American Seafoods trawler left Oregon in late June to fish for pollock. All of the crew members have remained onboard the ship to prevent community spread and will isolate in Anchorage, reports the Seattle Times.

Big Mood: Thanks Nathalie.

it's rare, but sometimes I feel like I, personally, am a massive sperm whale ensnared in an abandoned fishing net off the coast of Italy https://t.co/TcfFcIHTRP

— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) July 20, 2020