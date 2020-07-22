A Message to the City from Lesley Hazleton

Lesley Hazleton is an author, journalist, and biographer. Courtesy of Lesley Hazleton

Good morning. It's Wednesday, July 22, and did you know we've been in the coronavirus crisis so long the seasons have changed?

Today's message—an encore of a Lesley Hazleton's message originally posted in the first week of April—has clouds in it. Big heavy cool clouds. We're reposting it this morning because:

• She's the *special guest* at the Silent Reading Party tonight.

• It will help you cool off and relax.

• She's a genius.

• She coins a phrase that still needs to catch on: "vulnerable venerables."

• It's one of the best Messages to the City we've run.

Lesley is an author, essayist, journalist, biographer, psychologist, and TED talker who lives in a houseboat on Lake Union.

She recommends a variety of different books in this message, any of which you could bring to reading party tonight. Or, you could bring one of Lesley's books.

They include Agnostic: A Spirited Manifesto, a biography of Muhammad called The First Muslim, a book on the epic story of the Shia-Sunni split called After the Prophet, a book called Jezebel: The Untold Story of the Bible's Harlot Queen, and Mary: A Flesh-and-Blood Biography of the Virgin Mother.

If you've watched the video and you're wondering if the ducklings ever hatched...

Yes, they did!! Photo by Lesley Hazleton

Thanks again, Lesley, for this fabulously sculpted and deeply calming message.

Can't wait to see you chainsmoking at the reading party tonight.

Everyone else: you're invited.