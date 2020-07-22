Slog PM: Seattle Schools Probably Online-Only in the Fall, Republicans Consider Handing Out Shit, What's Our NHL Team's Name?

We're probably finding out our NHL team's name, colors, and logo tomorrow. If we're the Seattle Ferries I'm becoming our sports reporter. NHL Seattle

"Start the 2020-2021 school year remotely and continue with this model until further notice." The superintendent of SPS spelled it out even more clearly in a statement to the Seattle Times : "The most recent data and information from public health makes it clear that resuming school in-person this fall is impossible." Impossible. This will be a wild fall!

"Only about 1 in 10 Americans think daycare centers, preschools or K-12 schools should open this fall without restrictions," according to a new AP-NORC poll.

Meanwhile, over at the UW: "It’s possible that more than 90% of fall quarter classes could be taught online." Jake Goldstein-Street and Ash Shah report on it for The Daily here.

Republicans are considering a new reduced unemployment benefit proposal: An additional $100 a week through December. Current unemployment benefits provide an additional $600 a week through the end of July. Democrats want to expand the $600-a-week benefits into next year. The US still has double-digit unemployment, despite recent job growth.

lol: Why is Rep. Suzan DelBene tagged in this?



Stop trying to make “fetch” happen.



Make masks happen. #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink pic.twitter.com/25SoEg0XGJ

— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 22, 2020

Answer, via ABC News:



As President Donald Trump says he’s “getting used to wearing a mask,” Congressional Democrats are launching a campaign Wednesday to wear a pink mask to promote their use amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. Washington Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, who is leading the effort on Capitol Hill, said the message she hopes to spread across the country is that “it’s important that we wear masks.” “We want to make it fun to wear one,” DelBene, D-Wash., told ABC News. “It’s about helping your community, helping your neighbor.”

Excited to launch the #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink masks campaign today. I encourage all my colleagues to participate and support wearing masks to help prevent the spread of #COVID19. It's going to be so fetch! https://t.co/1loEFKi8Po

— Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) July 22, 2020

We're down to play, but only if you extend the eviction moratorium, Jay! Or, instead, Stranger staffer Rich Smith jokingly (?) suggested we institute a lottery and give $5,000 once a month to a random Washingtonian caught wearing a mask at a grocery store. My grandma would love that. People want to play to win not play or die!



I’ll play, Jay and Suzan. But now you gotta extend the eviction moratorium. https://t.co/ujXG2vObEz pic.twitter.com/IoKeRJzuLK

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) July 22, 2020

Microsoft beat Wall Street's expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter: The company's revenue is up 13%, citing boosted cloud and gaming businesses due to stay-at-home orders. Their profits fell 15%, however. More from Geekwire:

The company’s profits fell 15% to $11.2 billion, reflecting a $450 million charge from closing Microsoft Stores and an unusual $2.6 billion tax benefit in the prior year. Excluding extraordinary events and charges, profits would have been up 5% for the quarter, the company said. Its earnings per share of $1.46 beat expectations of $1.37/share.

Yesterday the state reported 832 new coronavirus cases: Today the state confirmed 672 new cases. Three more people died and 3% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.

The Trump administration is scrambling to stop more nursing home deaths during the current COVID-19 rebound: The Trump administration will provide $5 billion to help facilities fight the virus, reports the Washington Post. “I want to send a message of support and hope to every senior citizen,” said Trump today at the White House. Both Trump and Biden need senior votes to win, and those seniors need to be alive to vote.

The driver who struck and killed demonstrator Summer Taylor and critically injured Diaz Love while driving onto a shut-down I-5 pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and reckless driving today, reports Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. Lawyers for Dawit Kelete, the driver, unsuccessfully attempted to limit video and images from today's plea hearing. Lots of interesting details in here, including: "Kelete’s lawyers say media coverage has threatened the safety of their client who has been placed in 'protective custody housing' while he remains jailed on $1.2 million bail."

Also: The defense lawyers used this piece from Mudede as evidence in their argument that “the media and others have portrayed this incident as an intentional act that was motivated by anti-Black Lives Matter mentality," which they argue is incorrect.

#UPDATE: Suspect’s attornies say the crash that killed a protestor & hurt another was a “tragic accident and not a crime.” & that Dawit Kelete also was part of #BLM protests.



Victim Summer Taylor’s mom says LEO should’ve done more to protect protestors on I-5. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/nwnKR21wys

— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) July 22, 2020

Trump is sending feds to more cities: Chicago and Albuquerque are two of the cities that will get federal agents to combat [Trump's words:] “a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders and heinous crimes of violence." Trump's trying to ride "law and order" to reelection. Continue following our sister paper The Portland Mercury for more protest updates in Portland.

REMINDER: Submissions for our new film fest, SLAY, are due no later than August 28. We welcome every horror genre (Giallos and Grand Guignols! Trumpian sci-fi! Deep-state Cthulhus! Capitalist cults!) and will be awarding prizes based on Goriest, Funniest, Scariest, and BEST IN SHOW. More here and trailer below:



I'm nervous: The details for Seattle's NHL team are being released tomorrow at 9 a.m. IDK about you but it seems like we're going to be the Seattle Ferries to me! The Seattle Ferries at the Climate Pledge Arena! GAY!



07.23.2020 - 9:00am PT



The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3

— NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

The Chinese Consulate in Houston is getting the boot: The US is "accusing diplomats of aiding economic espionage and the attempted theft of scientific research as the Trump administration sharply escalates its moves against China," reports the New York Times. China has said the move is illegal and threatened retaliation.

Next up in my Olympic film series: Gu Jun's sports documentary The Everlasting Flame about the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Doped-up athletes lift 600+ pounds! A celebrity coach breaks down in tears! China shoots weather bullets into the sky! Here! Tomorrow I'll write about French alpine ski racer Jean-Claude Killy and the extraordinary (and relaxing) sports doc 13 Days in France. The soundtrack is slick:



Yesterday I recommended watching Tokyo Olympiad: And Kanye West listened. Thanks for reading Slog, Kanye. I hope you get whatever help you need.



The Mars Volta we need to finish the album pic.twitter.com/oA5cc7pyhb

— ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020