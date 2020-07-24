Slog AM: Trump's Secret Police Are Here, But Will Seattle's Protesters Take the Bait, Jenny Durkan Begging Trump's Militia to be Nice to Her City, The Earth Is Vibrating Less

He is looking for anything that will give him a bump or will stick. Anything. The polls are just not getting better . Biden is up even in Texas . Before the pandemic, market speculators were convinced that Trump would easily win re-election. Today, 55% believe Biden will win. As the pandemic worsens, and the economy remains in the deep hole it fell into in March, Trump will do every thing in his power to distract the American public. This is the only reason the secret police were deployed to Seattle. They are here to generate a news story that is not about the pandemic. The secret police work for the Donald Trump 2020 Presidential Campaign.

The Trump administration is sending a tactical border patrol team to Seattle, making good on President Trump's pledge to use the full force of the federal government to protect federal property, The New York Times reports. The team being sent to Seattle is similar to the teams that have already been deployed to Portland to fortify federal property that has been damaged by protesters who have dominated the city's downtown area since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the end of May.

The big question is: Will Seattle fall for this obvious trick? Will the protesters show up and give Trump what he wants, which is to make the protests not about Black Lives Matter but about the production of images and performances that Trump believes will benefit his re-election effort.

Portland at this moment is caught in this web. True, the tactic of high quirk (Wall of Moms, Dads With Lawnmowers) has been effective, but it has not been enough to completely maintain the substance of these protests, which is, of course, Black Lives Matter.



Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan: Be begging Trump's secret police to behave while in Seattle. Please, she says to DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, don't act a fool. Just do that for me. Will you?

Durkan said she had spoken on the phone to DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf. “He told me directly that DHS has no plans — and sees no need — to send federal forces to Seattle. He committed to notifying Chief Best and myself should that change,” the mayor said in a statement, referring to police Chief Carmen Best.

Chief Carmen Best to Her Department: Please play it safe. Why? Because the SPD does not have the best tools ("sidearm, baton, and body") for controlling crowds.

The King County Superior Court Judge Nelson Lee: Has ordered five news outlets (the Seattle Times, KIRO 7, KING 5, KOMO 4, and KCPQ 13) to give "the Seattle Police Department unpublished video and photos from a May 30 racial justice protest that turned violent." The judge promises the SPD will not use the images to identify protestors. The police will use them "to identify suspects only in the arson and gun theft investigations."

I Think Now Is a Good Time to Read: Wikipedia's definition of "mission creep": "[It] is the gradual or incremental expansion of an intervention, project or mission, beyond its original scope." In the case of the judge's order or the secret police's stated objective (protect federal property), we can say the mission creep will not be "incremental." Also, the ontological status of the mission creep is not in the real or the future. It is (and has always been) in the virtual. The mission creep happened before the mission even started, before the secret police arrived at Boeing Field. The mission creep is long gone before it has become much of anything.



Can confirm that two Department of Homeland Security P-3 Orions are in Seattle, having arrived ~1700 tonight. I can’t say what they’re here for with confidence, but both are outfitted for extensive data and intel gathering capabilities. https://t.co/EMH8eVVt2U pic.twitter.com/zelgZj3sgh

— JDL (@photoJDL) July 24, 2020

US Surpasses 4 Million Coronavirus Cases: During the first surge we had one New York. The current surge has three New Yorks: Texas, Florida, and California. The pandemic is now daily claiming 1000 American lives. The ghosts just keep growing from coast to coast. The only thing that's disappearing are the living. And many more are soon to leave all there is and enter all that is nothing because Texas and Florida (and particularly the latter) are not doing enough to make visible the invisible enemy.

Republican Nominating Convention: Not happening in Florida. It has been cancelled because, yes, the pandemic didn't just disappear.

Recall that Trump, months ago, impetuously insisted that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, allow him to hold his convention in Charlotte without restrictions, even without a detailed plan to comply with covid-19 prevention requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When Cooper refused to provide assurance that such an irresponsible plan could proceed, Trump abandoned North Carolina in a huff. Throwing away the millions raised for the Charlotte event, he declared he would go to Jacksonville, Fla., which soon thereafter defied Trump’s insistence that the pandemic would just “disappear.” Instead, Florida became a virus hot spot. Trump still pushed for the event to go forward, despite the health situation and Floridians’ strong opposition to having the event. Finally, on Thursday, the pretense ended. Trump canceled the event and will now just have a speech instead of a convention.

This is basically Trump's whole handling of the pandemic in a nutshell.

Yesterday's Headline of the Day Is Also Today's Headline of the Day: "Stephen Miller’s Grandmother Died of COVID-19. Her Son Blames the Trump Administration."

The Earth Is Vibrating Less: Because humans are doing less (driving less, digging less, flying less). The reduction in economic activity, due to the "global lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic," has caused the most "dramatic reduction in that anthropogenic seismic noise in recorded history." Says seismologist Stephen Hicks of Imperial College London in the UK: "This quiet period is likely the longest and largest dampening of human-caused seismic noise since we started monitoring the Earth in detail using vast monitoring networks of seismometers."



The World Is Likely To Be Even Quieter in the Near Future: Because we will have to shutdown the largest economy in the world again. Nothing else will work. There is no other way to effectively bring the COVID-19 under control and, in the long run, to an end. Sorry America. Bite this bullet sooner than later.

CNN:



More than 150 prominent US medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses and others have signed a letter urging political leaders to shut down the country and start over to contain the surging coronavirus pandemic. "The best thing for the nation is not to reopen as quickly as possible, it's to save as many lives as possible," they wrote in the document, which was sent Thursday to the Trump administration, leading members of Congress and state governors. Support The Stranger More than ever, we depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a one-time or recurring donation. Thank you! "Right now, we are on a path to lose more than 200,000 American lives by November 1st. Yet, in many states people can drink in bars, get a haircut, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage, and do myriad other normal, pleasant, but non-essential activities."

A Whole Lot of Black Lives Matter on MLB's Opening Day: Baseball players, couches, trainers, and even a general manager took a knee in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement. All of this and more has the feel of a sun setting on Trump's presidency.

A remarkable thing is happening: Trump's depiction of this national moment is losing its grip on the country. He's being openly defied and repudiated everywhere, from players taking knees to officials resisting his authoritarian fantasies. New piece:https://t.co/kxwRsUu2z0

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 24, 2020