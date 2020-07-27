A Special Encore Presentation of the Most Talked-About Theater Event of the Summer

If you missed the Gay Misérables livestream on June 26, you're in luck. A newly enhanced version of the show airs August 7! Tickets here. Photo by CF

Attention fans of music, jokes, and revolution: The Stranger-produced theatrical spectacular Gay Misérables streams again two Fridays from now.

It features performances by the five most exciting musical-theater actors in the city, as well as interviews about their lives as actors. It stars Seattle artists like Nicholas Bernard (top left), who played Hedwig in ArtsWest's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Sara Porkalob (top right), who will be appearing on Broadway in the forthcoming revival of 1776.

From the opening number that’s a Les Misérables song with lyrics rewritten to be about defunding the police, to a brilliant Sondheim cover, to a demonstration of AMSR before one performer sings a favorite pop song, to a performance of the most famous protest number in Broadway history, this is a show like you’ve never seen before.

Tickets are available on a sliding scale, and the more you choose to pay, the more each performer makes.

Those performers are...

Rachel Guyer-Mafune!

Justin Huertas!



Danny Kam!

Nicholas Bernard!

Sara Porkalob!

And a "surprise" appearance by music director Steven K. Tran!

The show was originally created for Pride weekend, and all of the artists involved are queer.

Full disclosure: I directed this show and also appear in it. We're working behind the scenes to put our finishing touches on it right now, but we can't wait for you to see it.

If you saw it before, tell your friends! If you missed it, now's your chance!

This is a great way to support theater artists while also supporting The Stranger. It's also a fun way to spend a Friday night, especially for everyone who misses going to the theater.

You can find more information and tickets here.