Slog PM: Feds Retreat from Seattle, Rep. Jayapal's Big Moment, I Hope You Like Phase 2

Another reason to vote Jayapal

By "we" I mean King County and by "indefinitely" I mean : "Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of COVID-19 economic reopening will continue indefinitely." Here's a new memo released today clarifying restrictions on indoor dining, live entertainment, and other changes to Washington's Safe Start Plan.

A seaman entered my DMs and asked me to mention that today is the birthday of Harry Bridges.

Not great: COVID-19 deaths are increasing in Western Washington for the first time since March. 884 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths were reported by the state today. Meanwhile, Russia is spreading coronavirus misinformation in the United States. So is our president.

Attorney General Bill Barr gave his first congressional testimony in over a year today: Democrats shamed Barr for the federal government's response to protests around the country over police brutality. Barr defended the fed response, saying: “Violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests to wreak senseless havoc and destruction on innocent victims." More federal officers appear to be on their way to Portland.

Up North, the feds are leaving Seattle: They withdrew today after criticism from pretty much everyone—citizens, the mayor, the governor. Or maybe they saw SPD's brute force on Saturday and figured SPD could handle the terror themselves.



NEW: After pushback from the mayor's office in Seattle and protests that stayed away from federal buildings, the feds have informed city officials that the CBP tactical team brought into Seattle last week has left town.

— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 28, 2020

Damn, Jayapal! Rep. Jayapal made national news this afternoon when she handed Billy his booty.



Conversely, conservative media is focused on Rep. Jim Jordan defending Barr: Keep slobbering on that knob, Jimmy.



"Are peaceful protests violent?"



"No."



"Do peaceful protests destroy businesses?"



"No."



"Do peaceful protests injure officers?"



"No."



"Do peaceful protests attack civilians?"



"No."



"Do peaceful protests burn down buildings?"



"No." pic.twitter.com/H9e4Ca4w5D

— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 28, 2020

Cuomo's trying to be to the MLB what Disney is to the NBA: Baseball is in a hot spot. Actually, in hot spots all over the country! Gov. Cuomo has offered New York state as a chill spot to host any and all MLB teams that can't play at other stadiums due to COVID concerns. The NBA is attempting to host most of its games in a Disney bubble.

I'm trying to have this type of longevity: Kelp found off Scotland dates back 16,000 years to last ice age.

More employees will continue to WFH until ~2021: Local governments around the region “are taking a united approach to slow the spread of COVID-19 and maximize physical distancing by extending teleworking for eligible employees until 2021." That's many thousands of workers! Seattle Times estimates that's about 15,000 workers in King County, with the city of Seattle employing more than 10,000. Counties participating include King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties, the cities of Everett, Kenmore, Redmond, Seattle, Shoreline, and Tacoma, and the Port of Seattle and Port of Everett.

As we mentioned this morning, Seattle director Lynn Shelton was nominated for an Emmy: She was nominated for her work on Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere. Actor Fred Willard also received a posthumous nomination for his work on Modern Family.

Here's a full list of the Emmy nominations: I'd love to see Zendaya somehow pull out a win as Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria. That sleepy-eyed Gen Z/Millennial cusp's performance isn't given enough credit from the Boomer establishment!

Oh! And What We Do in the Shadows was nominated eight times. The dark horse vampiric comedy on Hulu, based on Taika Waititi's 2014 film of the same name, got the highbrow recognition it's been missing.



Here's where you can catch all the Emmy-nominated shows: Online, obviously.

Come on, be like MacKenzie, Jeff! MacKenzie Scott announced she's giving away $1.68 billion of her wealth. It's going "to 116 nonprofits, universities and other organizations working on racial, gender and LGBTQ+ equity, economic mobility, functional democracy, global development, climate change and other purposes," reports the Seattle Times. Now if only MacKenzie's deadbeat ex-husband could catch her spirit...

A job for our times: If a TikTok career doesn't work out for you, maybe consider becoming a tears teacher?

