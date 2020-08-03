Slog AM: Best Pens Letter to City Council, Durkan Vetoed COVID Relief Plan, California Burns

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best wrote a letter to Seattle City Council after demonstrators showed up at her Snohomish County home this weekend. David Ryder/Getty

The professional football league loved by sleezebags enjoyed their first season since 2001 for five weeks before shutting down and filing for bankruptcy this year due to the pandemic. The league was originally founded by WWE chairman Vince McMahon and it looks like it'll continue in that tradition by going into the gentle, yet knowing hands of former pro-wrestler, The Rock. This thing really won't die, huh?

The U.S. reported 1.87 million cases of COVID-19 in July: A record! That number is more than twice the number posted for the previous record month, April, when we saw 860,000 new cases reported, says The Guardian. As a nation, we are rapidly heading towards 5 million infections, accounting for more than a quarter of the global total.

Mayor Jenny Durkan vetoed city council's plan to spend $86 million from emergency funds on pandemic relief for residents and small businesses: On Saturday, the mayor said it is "irresponsible to spend the entirety of our rainy day and emergency funds in the first few months of what is likely a multi-year crisis."

Durkan called the COVID-19 relief package “irresponsible” because it would "use up about 90% of the city’s emergency and rainy-day funds." This brings up a very big question: What does @MayorJenny think an emergency is? Obviously a pandemic does not qualify.

CM Teresa Mosqueda pushed back at the mayor's claim: "What’s irresponsible is to take a ‘wait-and-see’ approach. If we don’t provide relief right now, what we’ll see is more people losing homes, going hungry, small businesses closing and families going without child care,” she said on Saturday. The plan was passed unanimously by the council which indicates Durkan's veto will likely be overridden, says Daniel Beekman at the Seattle Times. Hop on over to Beekman's article for a more in depth look at the plan and some colorful graphs.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best was NOT happy with the Every Day March protesters demonstrating in front of her Snohomish County home this weekend: So perturbed, in fact, she penned a letter to Seattle City Council last night characterizing these protesters as "aggressive," saying that they are now "engaging in violence and intimidation." She urged the council to "stand up for what is right" and pronounced that protests outside of civil servants and elected officials' home "go against every democratic principle that guides our nation." Uhhhhhhhhhhh. Who wants to tell her?

It looks like the Every Day March also came to CM Mosqueda's neighborhood last night: And the council member spoke with the crowd for over an hour about defunding the police and the council process. Wild what happens when you actually engage the concerns of the people you're supposed to protect and represent.

The Every Day March has been outside @CMTMosqueda’s house for about an hour having a dialogue. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/BZlhPN8kvY

The death of the American mall is inching ever closer: Lord & Taylor—one of America's oldest department stores—and the parent company of Men's Warehouse have both filed for bankruptcy.

"When Black People Appear on Seinfeld": Lauren Michele Jackson on the Black characters in Seinfeld a.k.a. what I'm reading later.

Looks like the National Archives in Seattle is still going to close: Despite letters from senators, representatives, and tribes across the Pacific Northwest, "there's nothing to indicate the closure won't go ahead," says the Seattle Times. The 1 million boxes of documents will eventually leave Seattle to Riverside, California and Kansas City, Missouri.

Microsoft confirms TikTok talks, spoke to Trump: In a statement released yesterday, the Redmond-based tech giant confirmed they are interested in acquiring the social video app, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke to Trump after the president told reporters he was preparing to ban the app over data sharing concerns. The CEO apparently received the president's blessing to go ahead and continue their pursuit of the company, saying Microsoft would do all they could to address security concerns in their acquisition.

Weather update: There will be a little bit of drizzle this morning, and the clouds will remain as it warms up. The highs are expected to be in the upper 70s today.

The Space Needle is open again, baby: The city landmark is reopening with limited capacity, open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Masks are required (duh), all transactions are cashless, and the space will undergo a routine "science-backed enhanced cleaning." Be safe!

Meanwhile, Argosy Cruises is docked for the rest of the summer: The company has closed both public and private charters for the 2020 season citing "evolving uncertainty around COVID-19 and its unprecedented impacts on the tourism industry." Let's keep an eye on the Needle, then.

Six King County beaches are closing cuz of bacteria: Matthews, Mount Baker, and Madrona in Seattle, Enatai and Newcastle in Bellevue, and Gene Coulon Beach in Renton had high enough bacteria levels in the water to warrant a shutdown by authorities. The list of beaches open to the public is slimming down as budget cuts and coronavirus concerns force many to close for the summer.

Alert! A drug-smuggling cat has broken out of Sri Lankan high-security prison: The kitty was detained last week on prison grounds after two SIM cards, two grams of heroin, and a memory chip hidden in a plastic bag tied to its collar was discovered by authorities. They had "detained" the cat in hopes it could lead them back to whoever trained it, but the feline deftly escaped when guards came in to feed it. Iconic.

California is on fire right now: Started on Friday, the Apple Fire is burning over 20,000 acres of land in Riverside and San Bernardino counties and is only 5 percent contained. 7,000 people have been evacuated as a crew of over 2,000 are battling the fire over steep, rugged terrain.

The Apple Fire in Riverside County, California has scorched more than 20,000 acres and is just 5% contained as of Sunday evening. The fire, which is believed to have originated as three separate fires, broke out Friday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/RM8cOR0745

Judge whose son was killed by a men's rights lawyer speaks out: Judge Esther Salas's husband and son were shot by a gunman—suspected to be lawyer Roy Den Hollander—posing as a FedEx delivery driver last month. In an emotional nine minute video released today, she details what went down that night and calls for greater protection of federal judges and their families.

Police are investigating a shooting at the Costco in Issaquah that took place early Sunday morning: The glass jewelry case was hit and police say items were taken from the store. No employees or customers were injured.

OK have you voted yet?! That primary election? IS TOMORROW! Please, give our endorsements a read, fill out your ballot, and drop that baby in a ballot box near you.

Something to groove to this morning: T-Pain's "Bartender," featuring Akon. A classic.