Slog PM: It's All Downhill for the Boomers, Trader Joe's Resurrects Trader José, When Is Biden Announcing the Fucking VP?!

We'll all be with Abbie Hoffman eventually. Jasmyne Keimig

Two GOP Senators don't support filling a vacant Supreme Court seat before Jan. 21, 2021: Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Chuck Grassley now say it would be “a double standard" and that they “couldn’t move forward with it" if McConnell tried to push a Supreme Court justice nomination before the next inauguration, violating the party’s 2016 standard. McConnell disagrees. (This is all assuming that RBG is gonna die before Jan. 21, which, I'm sorry, isn't out of the question.)

The Age of Boomers is over: Millennials and Gen Z now make up a majority of the U.S. population. The update comes from a new Brookings’ analysis of the population. It's generally believed that the oldest millennial alive today is 39.

The Navy claims to be investigating an incident posted to Twitter over the weekend which showed dogs attacking a "Colin Kaepernick stand-in” at a fundraiser last year at the Navy Seals Museum in Florida. I really wish we could dump Florida into the Gulf. Miami can stay but as an island.



In another video, after “Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem,” he moans something like, "Oh man, I will stand” #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/uZ3ervZguB pic.twitter.com/6vi1uCGIt5 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

Wasn't Biden supposed to announce his VP pick already? I thought it was supposed to happen this past weekend but I was wrong. He plans to interview finalists this week. "The presumptive Democratic nominee is unlikely to have a running mate announcement before next week," notes NBC.

Headline of the... year? ‘Not handling the pandemic well’: Man fires at officers with AK-47 after refusing to wear a mask, police say

What do you do with people who don't wear masks on Washington state ferries? Violators are "subject to enforcement," meaning they could get a misdemeanor penalty from $25 to $100, or they could potentially face up to 90 days in jail. But "you can’t make them walk the plank," a ferry spokesman told Mike Lindblom at the Seattle Times. Maybe they should!

God is dead: May the news bring you this much peace.



A coronavirus warning from Dr. Deborah Birx for rural communities: "What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It's into the rural as equal urban areas," Birx said on "State of the Union." More: "To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus. If you're in multi-generational households, and there's an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you're positive, if you have individuals in your households with comorbidities."

How y'all doing? You feeling a little like this? I'm feeling a little like this.



Me at the thought of early darkness in winter and being on lockdown for a second time. pic.twitter.com/rvKkmT3JZg — NT (@iamntyrell) August 3, 2020

Who's first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? The debate has already started. U.S. health authorities hope to have a draft of guidance on how to ration the first doses of vaccines, but it's going to get dicey. Should frontline workers get the vaccine first? Or people who live in the hardest hit areas? What about all the volunteers who help create the vaccine?

Washington state reported 633 new COVID-19 cases today: This brings the total number of cases to 58,173. The total number of deaths is at 1,596.

Progress on that new coronavirus relief bill is slow. Very slow. Democrats and Republicans can't agree on where to spend money—go figure—meanwhile, people are hungry.

Get your Cinerama Gift Card refunds here. Sad.

We've passed the peak of summer, Seattle: The temp is—on average—all downhill from here.

What's theater going to look like this fall in Seattle? Canceled, probably. But for those shows not canceled: "18th & Union is planning to live stream shows out of its space this fall with up to two cast members six feet apart," writes Lena Friedman for Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. Friedman overviews 18th & Union, Annex Theatre, and other theater groups' plans for the fall season here.

In case you need animal content: I was going to make a joke about this bird giving good head but it felt inappropriate.



Just can't eat in peace! 😅 pic.twitter.com/pfs1TLZ5b4 — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) August 3, 2020

Trader Joe's was going to “remove racist branding and packaging": Now they're backtracking. Via Grub Street:

In a new statement reported on by the AP, Trader Joe’s says, “We disagree that any of these labels are racist” and that “we thought then — and still do — that this naming of products could be fun and show appreciation for other cultures.” Speaking to the AP, Bedell says the response is a “complete reversal of their previous commitment to removing names.” Friend-Daniel tells the AP that the company has dropped names and may drop more in the future, but will only do so based on feedback from customers and employees — not an online petition. It’s a confusing reversal, given that Trader Joe’s could’ve just … said this in the first place. Was the company barraged by indignant responses from customers furious over cancel culture coming for Trader José’s?

His weekend preoccupation is over: Trump says Microsoft can continue with their bid on TikTok. From the New York Times:

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Mr. Trump said that TikTok would shut down on Sept. 15 unless Microsoft or another company purchased it, and that he had suggested in a call this weekend that the chief executive of Microsoft “go ahead” with the acquisition. “It can’t be controlled for security reasons by China,” Mr. Trump said of TikTok, adding that he did not mind if Microsoft or another very secure, “very American” company bought it instead. Love Slog AM/PM? More than ever, The Stranger is relying on your contributions to help fund our coverage. With a one-time or recurring donation, you can support local, independent media and help keep columns like Slog AM/PM around.

What's Trump's next tantrum going to be about?

Wait—weren't the feds trying to stop all these monopolistic mergers? Monica Nickelsburg at Geekwire breaks down the inconsistencies in a post published this afternoon. One interesting argument: "Proponents of the deal claim Microsoft will bolster TikTok as it competes against Facebook, ultimately leading to more market dynamism within U.S. borders."

Well, this looks foolproof: "Can't wait for the football riots when the NFL gets canceled in mid-October," Stranger writer Nathalie Graham "joked" over Slack today.

