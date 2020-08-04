We've Got Primary Election Results for Washington State! The first batch of results for the August 4, 2020, primary election.

It's time to stop doom-scrolling, motherfuckers! Drop boxes are closed and the first round of results for Washington state's primary election are posted riiiiiight here . King County is reporting here . Which Republican will face off against Inslee, and did Inslee break 50%? Did Marko Liias make it through in the Lt. Gov primary? Who is leading in the contentious Seattle statehouse races? Let's hop on in.

Updates coming in WHATEVER ORDER we FEEL like...

Governor

Lt. Governor

Legislative District No. 37

Representative Position No. 2

United States Representative

Congressional District No.10

Let's take a peek at some other Congressional races...

with 52.29% of the vote and 639,597 votes. Loren Culp, a small-town police chief who was accused in a lawsuit of "botching a child sexual-abuse investigation and intimidating the victim with threats of a false-claims charge," according to the Seattle Times , is coming in second at 16.38%. Voters appear to have roundly, who is sliding in fourth at 7.05%.The Stranger-endorsedwith 16.65% of the vote and 199,425 votes. Republicans Ann Davison Sattler and Marty McClendon are behind him with 11.54% and 10.78% of the vote, respectively. To no surprise, Denny Heck is in the lead at 27.78%, with 332,745 votes.Kirsten Harris-Talley, the former interim Seattle City Council person who re-introduced the head tax and the current person we want to lead us in the 37th district, is currently in the lead. We don’t want to call it yet ‘cause mail-in voting but. Round that number up and you get a solid 50 percent baby! She told usright now and she’s crying with her “big gummy smile” right into her soda. In order to keep the lead she’s “going to do what we always do, continue to show up for community. And community will continue to show up for us.”Former Seattle Chamber of Commerce CEOa close race for the 10th Congressional District's open seat with 21.4% of the vote so far. Former Reps Beth Doglio and Kristine Reeves trail her with 14.4% and 13.17%, respectively. Socialist trucker Joshua Collins, who relied heavily on a large social media following, has so far only garnered less than 1% of the vote share. Right now, it's looking likeUnfortunately it's looking like Rebecca Parson, the progressive challenging Derek Kilmer in the 6th Congressional District, won't make it through the primary. She's trailing Republican Elizabeth Kreiselmaier by over 13 points, 12.1% to 25.6%. Meanwhile,with 49.5%.

Down in the 3rd CD, incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler is fending off a second challenge from Washington State University-Vancouver professor Carolyn Long. Beutler is leading Long 54.6% to 41%. Long got much closer in the primaries when she ran in 2018's blue wave election cycle, which swept Kim Schrier into office in the 8th Congressional District.

Speaking of which, Schrier is currently spanking her major Republican challengers (Amazon dork Jesse Jensen and Keith Swank). But with only 44.5%, she'd lose if the Republicans in the race combined their current vote totals. Democrats in this race have 48.7% of the vote in the 8th, while Republicans have 48.2%. Lookin tight folks!!!

