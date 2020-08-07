Slog AM: Washington State Will Have to Shut Down Its Economy in October, the US Job Market Is Re-Collapsing, Swallows Are the Best Birds Ever

Then it will have to shut down its economy in October. This depressing scenario, predicted by a University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, is likely to become a fact of life because even here in Seattle face masks are still far from universal. Go into a store, there are violators of state's mandate; go into a bus or light rail car, and there are the violators again. It's the law to wear the damn things but so many Americans are just so damn tiresome, even in our progressive city.

Speaking of Public Transportation: It will be destroyed by Uber if face masks are not enforced. Order an Uber, and they don't play. Masks must be on all the way to where you’re going. Get on a bus, and there you go: several people behaving like it's the summer of 2019. Because I don't want to play with these fools, I, a devoted user of public transportation in the pre-pandemic days, now strictly use Uber to get around the city.



I Want More Life, Fucker: Who does not wear a face mask in public places.



University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Director Chris Murray to MyNorthwest: “We’re seeing a roller coaster in the United States. It appears that people are wearing masks and socially distancing more frequently as infections increase, then after a while, as infections drop, people let their guard down and stop taking these measures to protect themselves and others – which, of course, leads to more infections. And the potentially deadly cycle starts over again.”

Yes, Dr. Chris Murray: Is talking about the joggers who ran as a tight group of about ten around Genesee Park on August 5. And when they reached their goal, which was under a small tree, they didn't even try to social distance. They even shared water bottles. Americans sometimes.

Mudede's Favorite Bird is the Swallow: And during the summer, Genesee Park has lots of swallows. They rise swiftly up into the sky, then suddenly dip, and then for several meters zip just above the tall grass, their mouths wide open, all of this food (insects) flying in. Yum. During winter, these beautiful little dark-blue birds that fly like the most brilliant thoughts in one's mind, fly back to Central and South America.



The swallows of Mudede's teenage years flew to Harare, Zimbabwe, a Southern African country, all the way from Europe. And at dusk, as they shot up into the sky after darting across a rugby field at Oriel Boys' High School, he would confuse them with the erratic flying patterns of bats, which had begun their search for yummy insects. At that moment, the twilight of Harare, the sun setting on Chisipite , the old French saying, “L'heure entre chien et loupe” ("between the dog and wolf," meaning the time, dusk, when the shepherd can't tell the difference between the two animals, between friend and foe), would connect in Mudede's mind with the swallows and bats.

Seattle's Home Prices Are: Apparently immune to the coronavirus. They keep going up and up like there's no tomorrow. The Seattle Times reports that "prices for Seattle-area homes [are] still rising faster than any major city in the country, save Phoenix."

As Expected: The job market is fast running out of steam.



CNN:



The US economy added another 1.8 million jobs in July, a sharp slowdown from June and a small step for an economy that's still down 12.9 million jobs during the pandemic. It was the third-straight month of improvement after the spring lockdown that decimated the labor market. But the economy last month added far fewer than the 4.8 million jobs that America added in June.

This does not look like a V-shaped recovery, by the way.

That Truck Looks Like It's Been Down There Since the Fall of American Civilization: Which will, of course, happen in the future. And nature will, of course, grow over our dead civilization's lawnmowers, wind blowers, and trucks stuffed with products.



Truck accident happened on August 6.

America, Please Ignore Trump's TikTok Nonsense: The election is around the corner. Vote him out. You will get your TikTok back.

Teen Who Took Viral Pic of Crowded Hall in Georgia High School? Suspended.



Being punished for telling or showing the truth sure sounds like Trump's America.

You Do Realize: Over 1,000 Americans are dying from the virus every day? What does that add up to? NBC: "Over the last seven days, a grim new COVID-19 calculus has emerged: one person died every 80 seconds from the coronavirus in America."

Why Do the Police Still Permit Dangerous Car Chases? KOMO reports that a "man wanted on a warrant out of California was captured after leading police on a wild chase across two counties in the South Sound early Friday morning." KOMO just loves eating up this story:



The chase wound onto a dead-end road and deputies though they had the driver cornered. They exited their patrol cars with guns drawn, but the driver turned around and headed back toward the deputies, striking one patrol car as he sped by, Weiss said. No deputies were hurt and no gunfire was exchanged.

In the end:



The suspect was identified in his mid-30s and wanted on at least one felony warrant out of California, Weiss said. He's been booked into the Thurston County Jail with additional charges pending on eluding police and malicious mischief in damaging the patrol car, Weiss said. It's unclear if he could face additional charges for causing the wreck on I-5.

But what was the felony for? Was it worth putting so many lives in danger? Few situations in criminal America justify a life-threatening car chase.