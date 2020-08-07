City Closes Waterfront Park to "Assess Instability" of Pier 58 and Adjoining Uplands

We got some instability here. Courtesy @streetphotojournalism

On Thursday Seattle Parks and Recreation fenced off Waterfront Park between Miners Landing and the Seattle Aquarium to investigate some apparent " instability " in the area.

A spokesperson for Seattle Parks said a waterline break near Pier 58 initially drew them to the area. Once crews showed up, they noticed "a need to assess the stability of the Pier and adjoining uplands."

"Until engineers get in there and assess the situation, they can't exactly say what's going on," the spokesperson said. No word on how long that assessment is scheduled to take.

In a Tweet, the department said, "There is some kind of decay in places; the assessment is to gauge what that means for stability and safety." They also said "[Miners Landing] and the aquarium are not affected by this."

The "decay" seems to have formed between the park and the seawall, which the city finished rebuilding in 2017. The new wall, which ran over budget, was built to better withstand earthquakes.

Here's a few more pics of the cracks. Armchair engineers feel free to go off in the comments:

Another view of the crack in the above photo. Courtesy @streetphotojournalism