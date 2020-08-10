Good morning. It's Monday, August 10, and today's message comes from Mary Anne Carter, a queer Seattle-based artist and curator who also happens to be very funny.
Her immersive installations and award-winning prints transport the viewer to a place where humor, self-expression, and social justice melt into a deliciously vibrant utopia.
In addition to her work as a fine artist, Mary Anne is also a designer of hilarious tees, tanks, pins, and zines. You can find her online shop at jesusmaryannejoseph.com. The URL alone is a hilarious work of art.
"It's been quite a while since we have been not in quarantine. I don't know about you but I feel like it's taking a real toll. Like, my wigs have wigs," she says, pulling off her wig to reveal a wig underneath.
After a few more wig reveals, she says: "My message to you is Black lives matter. Black trans lives matter. And as a white person, I'm speaking to other white people when I say: We need to stop focusing on ourselves, and start thinking about undoing the white problem that is white supremacy."
Then she adds: "I hope everyone is staying safe and taking care of themselves during quarantine. Wear a mask. And I hope to see you on the other side of this."
Thank you, Mary Anne, for your hilarious spirit, your heartfelt message, and your wise brilliance.
Everyone else: Have a good Monday.
* *
