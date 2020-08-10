A Message to the City from Mary Anne Carter

Mary Anne Carter is an artist, designer, and curator. Courtesy of Mary Anne Carter

Good morning. It's Monday, August 10, and today's message comes from Mary Anne Carter, a queer Seattle-based artist and curator who also happens to be very funny.

Her immersive installations and award-winning prints transport the viewer to a place where humor, self-expression, and social justice melt into a deliciously vibrant utopia.

In addition to her work as a fine artist, Mary Anne is also a designer of hilarious tees, tanks, pins, and zines. You can find her online shop at jesusmaryannejoseph.com. The URL alone is a hilarious work of art.

"It's been quite a while since we have been not in quarantine. I don't know about you but I feel like it's taking a real toll. Like, my wigs have wigs," she says, pulling off her wig to reveal a wig underneath.

After a few more wig reveals, she says: "My message to you is Black lives matter. Black trans lives matter. And as a white person, I'm speaking to other white people when I say: We need to stop focusing on ourselves, and start thinking about undoing the white problem that is white supremacy."

Then she adds: "I hope everyone is staying safe and taking care of themselves during quarantine. Wear a mask. And I hope to see you on the other side of this."

Thank you, Mary Anne, for your hilarious spirit, your heartfelt message, and your wise brilliance.

Everyone else: Have a good Monday.