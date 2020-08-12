Talk Dirty to Us on Our New, Sexy Podcast!

There’s nothing quite like standing at the exit of a HUMP! show as it lets out, chatting with everyone as they cackle and gasp into the night amongst their friends. This is by far my most favorite thing about touring with the nearly 16-year-old porn festival—everyone has a story that they’re just dying to share. From Minneapolis to Providence to New Orleans, the funny and freaky shit shared with me about people’s sex lives will stay with me forever (yes, Lorraine from Madison, WI, I'm talking about THAT night). It is for this same reason that I’m so excited about our newest project— Five Minute Fuck —a mini podcast featuring your best, dirtiest stories!

We’re looking for erotic fictional tales, orgasmic audioscapes, midnight confessionals, and even real sex. Whatever you think will make for some truly lude listening!

Each episode of Five Minute Fuck will feature a short piece of audio created by listeners—each 5 minutes or less, and all submitted anonymously. You will be able to binge-listen to all of them at once or savor the episodes slowly. And what do you get for bringing the goods? We will share a portion of streaming revenue among the storytellers that have been selected to be a part of Five Minute Fuck! And we’re going to make a place for it at the 2021 HUMP! Film Festival, too!

So make it short and make it sexy. Gay, straight, bi, trans, couples, throuples– anything goes for your Five Minute Fuck! Well… almost anything (No animals, No poop, No minors.)

Send your submissions to submissions@fiveminfuck.com.

Deadline for submissions is September 18th, 2020.