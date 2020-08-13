Slog AM: Trump Won't Fund USPS Over Mail-In Voting, Jobless Claims Dip, Herman Cain Tweets From the Dead

President Donald Trump admitted he's blocking funding for USPS over mail-in voting. Win McNamee/Getty

Before, if a person tested negative for coronavirus twice, they were only counted once by the Department of Health (DOH). Now under this new system, both negative tests will be counted by the DOH in an attempt to provide a more comprehensive outlook on the disease in our state.

For the first time since March, under one million people filed for unemployment: 963,000 people filed first-time claims and another 489,000 applied under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, reports the New York Times. Those numbers are still ridiculously huge, easily beating the previous worst week on record in 1982, when 695,000 people filed for unemployment.

CDC Director says this could be "the worst fall" in U.S. public health history if we do not follow recommended coronavirus measures: In addition to wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands, director Robert Redfield also recommends getting a flu shot this year.

Lyft and Uber threaten to pull their California operations if they are forced to classify their drivers as employees: After a ruling by a California superior court judge ordered the companies to do so. The ride share companies say most drivers "prefer" being classified as independent contractors because of the flexibility, but labor unions and elected officials contend that status deprives them of benefits like health insurance and workers' compensation.

Portland police declared a riot on the 77th night of protests yesterday: Releasing tear gas for the first time since the federal agents' almost nightly campaign of filling the air with chemical agents last month. Protesters have been focusing their efforts in different parts of the city over the past few weeks, but Wednesday night saw groups converge again on the Justice Center. According to police, several people were arrested.

Portland police used tear gas to disperse protestors. To note: there is still a temporary restraining order barring them from doing so unless it’s for life saving measures pic.twitter.com/tYpEUEf50I

— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 13, 2020

And in Bend, Oregon, hundreds of protesters blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement buses for several hours to prevent the seizure of two people by the agency: Federal agents came to the scene and used crowd-control weapons like pepper spray to make their way through the crowd. They were eventually able to remove the detainees from the buses and take them away, reports the New York Times.



Bend oregon tonight pic.twitter.com/sf5sBBeFFW

— Emily Cureton (@emilycureton) August 13, 2020

Rethink going to the dentist if transmission rates are high in your area, says WHO: The health agency recommends "non-essential oral health care" be delayed until there's been a "significant reduction" in COVID cases. The American Dental Association clapped back at that recommendation, calling dentistry "essential health care."

A woman's body was pulled out of Lake Washington yesterday afternoon: Officials believe this could be the woman who disappeared in the lake on Sunday.

Thai researchers are catching bats in an attempt to find the origins of coronavirus: “The pandemic is borderless,” said Supaporn Wacharapluesadee, the deputy chief of Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases-Health Science Center. “The disease can travel with bats. It could go anywhere.”

President Donald Trump says the quiet part out loud: Admitting that he opposes congressional Democrats' demands for more funding for the U.S. Postal Service because it would help the efforts for mail-in voting this November. “The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting,” Trump told Fox Business Network this morning, saying Democrats want to give the post office $25 billion. “If we don’t make the deal, that means they can’t have the money, that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. It just can’t happen.”

I feel summer slipping through my fingers: But this weekend is looking hot! Prepare and make sure you stay hydrated!

The heat is on! Rapid warm-up expected this weekend with temperatures well in the mid 80s to mid 90s across the lowlands by Sunday. Plan ahead now so you can stay safe in the heat! #wawx pic.twitter.com/rzzq3tG0Xj

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 12, 2020

The Seattle School Board voted unanimously to begin the academic year remotely: With a directive to explore outdoor classes. However, Seattle Public Schools is still bargaining with the Seattle teachers union, leaving important things like how teachers spend their time, what support they will receive, student schedules, etc. up in the air. The Seattle Times' Dahlia Bazzaz has more details here.

New preliminary research from Fred Hutch shows people infected with COVID-19 are only contagious for one to two days: But in that two day period, the infected person is unlikely to exhibit any symptoms, possibly infecting others without know they are sick. So, yeah, wear a mask!!!!

AMC is charging 15 cents for movie tickets in honor of their opening day on August 20: A small price to pay for exposing yourself to COVID, don't you think?

Can you imagine coming back from the dead and tweeting about the Biden-Harris ticket?! Former presidential candidate and pizza entrepreneur Herman Cain—who died of coronavirus two weeks ago—seemingly tweeted his disgust for the Democratic ticket. Cain's family had said they planned on using his social media accounts to continue his "legacy," but that intention was unclear from the tweet. This morning, the account has been adjusted to look like Cain isn't tweeting from six feet under.

Herman Cain died from COVID-19 two weeks ago. Why is he still tweeting? pic.twitter.com/12C41Ztw2i

— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 13, 2020

Something to groove to this morning: I don't agree with Kehlani when she says "I hate the club," but I echo her yearning to see her crush out at the club, trying to work up the courage to say something. Here's to club culture in 2022.