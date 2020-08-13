Currently Hanging: Anthony White's "WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS" at Greg Kucera Gallery

The balm my brain needed this week. JK

Seattle artist Anthony White's latest at Greg Kucera Gallery is killer; a vibrant, plastic portal into another world. The piece, named after the tattoo that elegantly tracks the figure's hairline, is part of the gallery's contribution to Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair , a project which Greg Kucera helped spearhead late last month. Kucera constructed a replica art fair "booth" in the back galleries that features a collection of both local and national artists. White is folded in with the likes of Kerry James Marshall, Alison Saar, and Helen Frankenthaler. And it's there he shines.

"WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS" portrays a subject (one of White's real-life friends) taking a selfie in a convex mirror against the abstracted spinning wheel of death. In an email, White told me he completed this painting during quarantine, when "all hell was breaking loose" in the US with violent state crackdowns on protesters and the intensifying pandemic.

Over the figure's face is an off-kilter target and over his left shoulder, a Photoshop lasso tool—which serve both as a comment on the way Blackness is treated in America and also how a viewer's perception of a subject can easily be manipulated. "You never really know what the truth is, or how many edits it took to get the polished post for a viewer, editing out what we choose not to present," he wrote. Like a lot of his work, White is exploring distortion that's visible—like the foreshortened phone and right shoulder—and distortion that's more deceptive, like how selfies can be augmented with digital programs that make images seem perfect.

Part of my delight in viewing White's work is being able to really see the textures of the plastic he paints with. It's bright, plasticky, and done with meditative precision. You can catch Anthony White's "WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS" up close and several other artists' work at Greg Kucera Gallery's Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair "booth" until August 22—don't miss it.

You can kind of see his grill glinting between his lips. JK

The details of the distorted perspective. Looks like this figure has an iPhone 7. JK

The pinky sunset (and lasso tool) on the figure's right side. JK