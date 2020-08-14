Slog AM: How Seattle Became the Dishonorable City, Expect An Oppressively Hot Weekend, Pence to America: Kamala Harris Wants Your Red Meat

So much dishonoring going on here... divampo/ gettyimages.com

: That's how the mainstream press wants the public to read Amazon's decision to offer "Seattle-based employees [the] choice of [working at] smaller offices outside the city."

Seattle Times:



In a message to employees Thursday, Amazon asked which communities near Seattle — including Tacoma and Redmond, Washington — they’d prefer. The title on the message, which was shared on Reddit and later deleted, was “office workplace options.” Amazon declined to comment on the matter. Sponsored Order Online to SAVE 10% Instantly - People Like Pot, Come Say High. Open 8am-10pm in Ballard

Seattle has become the Dishonorable City. It failed to count and protect its many blessings and instead dishonored its upstanding police chief, dishonored its downtown mom-and-pop shops, and, worst of all, dishonored the king of American corporations, Amazon. All of this reminds me of that wonderful dishonor scene in Mulan.



I can only see Jason Rantz as this lizard-sized dragon.

Tacoma! What's Happening? "Tacoma and Pierce County officials, we hope you’re taking notes, because the Seattle City Council is teaching a master class in how not to do police reform." Thank you, Tacoma. Always good to hear from you.

Yo, Everett, What's Up In Your Neck of the Woods? "With a global pandemic showing no sign of abating, and turbulence in the aerospace industry, the Port of Everett is bracing for a plummet in revenue in 2021 and 2022, according to port officials." Bro, that sounds real bad. Stay safe.

What You Got to Say Bellevue? "Baron Li, 48, is still recovering from being shot on his way to work on July 10. The father of three was walking to his car at the Overlook at Lakemont apartments when he was shot nine times. At one point, he tried to hide his head under the steering wheel to keep from being shot in the head and chest." Bellevue, what is the victim of this incredibly terrible crime thinking right now? "'This can’t be the way I go,' he says." That's the spirit. Getting shot 9 times is no joke.

Bellingham, You're Up Next. What's Going Down in Your Pretty Little Town? "A group of Bellingham Police Department officers used a man with known severe mental health issues to play a prank on off-duty officers inside a restaurant last year, according to documents obtained by The Bellingham Herald." You know that ain't right, Bellingham? You know that?

What's This? I've Never Heard of Quincy, Washington. But It Has Something It Really Wants to Say in Slog AM? Fine, Fine, Tells Us How Goes It With You, Quincy: "A 'foul odor' led a family to discover human remains in their son’s bedroom... police said.

On Tuesday night, Quincy Police Department officers were called to a Quincy home and discovered a large bag with human remains inside in the bedroom of 30-year-old Martin Diaz, according to a news release.

The family told the police that they found the bag after smelling a 'foul odor,' and..." Thank you, thank you Quincy. We get the idea. I can only pray for the boy's dreams and wish you a nice day.

Masks Are Working in Washington: Please keep wearing them. It's hard to make case rates drop. It's so easy to make them rise and keep them high.

Cruise Ships Think It's Safe to "Return to Sea": The corporations that run these monsters of capitalist consumption have even set up Healthy Sail Panel and promise a reopening that's "guided by science." There is more: "Company after company has unveiled plans to upgrade air filtration systems, remove buffet lines, reduce capacity and board passengers at staggered intervals." No buffet lines? Reduced capacity? Why even bother? The long lines and high capacity are exactly what makes an orgy of capitalist consumption feel like the real thing.

The US Already Has 200,000 Trump Virus Dead:



The number of U.S. residents who have died since March is now more than 200,000 higher than it would be in a normal year. This suggests that the official death counts may be substantially underestimating the overall effects of the coronavirus. https://t.co/S4nAauU1io

— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 13, 2020

We Will Be in the 90s: Over the whole weekend. How horrible. Hot days are just the worst. The constant sweating, the sun roasting the sky, half-dressed sun-fleshed/messed men and women walking about. When will autumn (the scholar's season) rescue us from the idiocy of these hot and oppressive days?

Coronavirus Will Not Stop Climate Change: Here are the key findings of a report published by the American Meteorological Society:



The six warmest years on record have all occurred in the past six years, since 2014. 2019 was among the three hottest years since records began in the mid-1800s. Only 2016, and for some datasets 2015, were warmer than 2019. Average sea surface temperatures in 2019 was the second highest on record, surpassed only by 2016. Sea levels rose to a new record high for the eighth consecutive year. Surface air temperatures for the Arctic were the second highest in 120 years of records, trailing only 2016. In the Antarctic, 2019 was the second warmest year for the continent since 1979. Glaciers continue to melt at a concerning rate for the 32nd straight year.

Trump Is Now Promising a Floating Border Wall With Mexico: Which Americans will have to pay for, of course.

Pence Claims Kamala Harris Want's To Take Red Meat Away from Americans: The mind of this man is really something else.



Shit is insane.



Also Mike, worried about getting your meat cut? https://t.co/zRoxXcOGyq

— Doug Henwood (@DougHenwood) August 14, 2020

"I Know Where All the Skeletons Are Buried": Says Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer. He too has a tell-all book about the president. It's called Disloyal, A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump. Cohen released the forward to the book on Thursday, April 20. This is a passage from that forward:



The President of the United States wanted me dead. Or, let me say it the way Donald Trump would: He wouldn’t mind if I was dead. That was how Trump talked. Like a mob boss, using language carefully calibrated to convey his desires and demands, while at the same time employing deliberate indirection to insulate himself and avoid actually ordering a hit on his former personal attorney, confidant, consigliere, and, at least in my heart, adopted son.

That sounds just like the Trump millions of Americans know and hate. But we must not fool ourselves. Not one ray of hope should be directed at this book. The "skeletons" Cohen promises to exhume from the past will not make a damn difference. Indeed, the more putrid the described deed is, the more Trump's followers will love him.

After the Book: Comes the movie Michael Clayton Cohen...



Speaking of Movies:

