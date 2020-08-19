Next Wednesday... It's the Heeee-larious Livestream I, Anonymous Show!

Query! Do you want to support The Stranger and Portland Mercury AND laugh your buttz off in the process? Then next Wednesday's (August 26) I, Anonymous Show (Livestream Edition) is for you! Here's how it works: We get the funniest local and national comedians to riff and heckle the wildest, jaw droppingly wrong, and uncensored I, Anonymous submissions from the famous column , and in return you laugh yer buttz off!

The previous I, Anonymous Shows have been wildly funny and entertaining (and included some fun audience participation!), so you truly do not want to miss this one! Joining your delightful host Kate Murphy (a Mercury "Undisputable Genius of Comedy") will be the following murderers' row of hilarious comedians:

• SIMON GIBSON (NBC’s Last Call with Carson Daly, chosen as "New Face" by Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival, Inside Jokes on Amazon Prime )

• STEPH TOLEV (Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, Canadian Comedy Award for Best Female Stand Up, Comedy Central's Corporate)

• IFY NWADIWE (Key and Peele, Comedy Bang Bang, Workaholics, White Women, Upright Citizens Brigade)

Oh, boy! That is one helluva lineup right there! So if the current madness has got you down, the I, Anonymous Show is the hilarious cure you've been looking for. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW for the livestream I, Anonymous Show— NEXT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 at 8 pm! IT'S SOOOOO GOOD!