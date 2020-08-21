Slog PM: A Friday Afternoon Veto, Checking in on That Smash Mouth Concert, Water Ski with Amazon Drones

"I solemnly swear to veto your ass until every cop makes six-figures." NATE GOWDY

Just as the council is headed away for two weeks on recess. Nathalie Graham has a rundown here . And here's video of that presser, if you'd like to invite misery to join your Friday night entertainment plans:

Even with that veto (which will be quarreled with when the council returns from recess), Chief Best isn't changing her mind about resigning: “I’m here for what will likely be my last press conference for the City of Seattle,” Best said today at the beginning of Durkan's press conference. That press conference also touched on a recent uptick in shootings in King County. How do we solve gun violence? SPD and the mayor appear to be in the "hire more cops" camp.

Pacific Place's renovations are finally done: The downtown shopping mall has wrapped up its terribly timed multimillion-dollar redevelopment and would really like your attention and cash. Really. Really.

Let's remember the good old days... When the biggest story was the college admissions bribery scandal... Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband were sentenced to two and five months in prison, respectively, today. They used their $$$ to help their daughters cheat their way into a college of their choice. Those problems seem twee nowadays. College is canceled! Anyhow, the judge really went in, per CNN:

During the hearings Friday, US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton addressed both defendants, telling Loughlin that he believed her statement was sincere, but pointed to what he described as her "fairy-tale life." "Yet you stand before me a convicted felon, and for what? For the inexplicable desire to grab more," Gorton said. "To have whatever prestige and instant gratification that comes from being able to show off the admission of your daughters to a preferred university." Earlier in the day, Gorton told Giannulli that he "certainly did know better." "You were not stealing bread to feed your family," Gorton said. "You have no excuse for your crime. And that makes it all the more blameworthy."

She's never been more in-demand: Did everyone forget about the CHOP mismanagement and constant public gassings? It was only like a month and a half ago...



Remember that crowded Smash Mouth concert/motorcycle rally? COVID, surprise surprise, was also vibing at that party.

Last week, Trump suggested he might consider pardoning former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden: But AG Bill Barr said today he's "vehemently opposed" to a potential Snowden pardon. “He was a traitor and the information he provided our adversaries greatly hurt the safety of the American people,” claimed Barr. “He was peddling it around like a commercial merchant. We can’t tolerate that.”

Biden says he'd shut down the country if scientists recommended it: “I would shut it down; I would listen to the scientists,” he told ABC News today. “I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving, until we control the virus,” Biden said.

The historic headquarters at Big Basin Redwoods State Park in California has been wiped out by wildfires: The HQ was built in 1936 with local redwood logs and stones. Multiple other structures have also been burned down.



New patent filing from Amazon shows drones helping us water ski: This is the future Bezos wants.



Apparently that's what it's like at the Lake Cushman recreation area, which the U.S. Forest Service is now shutting down access to because of overcrowding. There will be no public access to Lake Cushman until things get chilly and visitation dies down, writes the Seattle Times.

The Golden State Killer has been sentenced to life in prison.

Okay this news is bleak: The next blurb will be more hopeful, but the wildfires are seriously impacting California's state prisons "where there are reports of heavy smoke and ash making it hard to breathe, unanswered pleas for evacuation, and concerns that the fire response could lead to further COVID-19 spread." The Guardian has an excellent live blog on California's wildfires, which notes that "the smoke is leaving those with respiratory conditions—who are already especially prone to complications from COVID-19—doubly vulnerable."



I promised something hopeful: I usually veer away from corny because corniness is one of the deadly sins—BUT I thought this speech last night at the DNC was sweet and a savvy move from the Biden team. Watch and weep. Let's chat again on Monday, Sloggers.

