Slog AM: A Category 4 Hurricane, An RNC Naturalization Ceremony, The Teen Candidate Accused of Revenge Porn

I'll take "Things That Are Uncomfortable Propaganda" for $1,000, Alex. Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

: The cop was caught on video speeding through an intersection and driving up on the sidewalk, nearly hitting protesters. When confronted, the cop referred to protesters as "roaches." More here

Please stop lighting fires at the Rainier Farmers Market: Since July 14, four fires have been set at the Rainier Farmers Market. The owner, Long Nguyen, would like whoever it is to stop trying to burn down his business. "2020 is a bad year. It's a horrible year for everything."

Sponsored Everyday Music Is Open! Daily 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop in August 29 for special Record Store Day releases.

The 2020 rebalanced budget hangs in limbo: For a bit longer. Last week, Mayor Jenny Durkan vetoed the 2020 budget package that reshuffled funding to accommodate for the ~$400 million hole COVID-19 left in the city's finances. The Seattle City Council won't act on Durkan's veto immediately. Instead, they will take time to "reset" while on their regularly scheduled two-week recess. Durkan is also getting some days off this week. The council has 30 days to act on the veto.

Nordstrom sales tumble: The department store reported a 53% drop in sales for its second quarter.

War on Christmas alert: Leavenworth has officially canceled its Christmas tree lighting ceremony due to COVID-19 precautions. Also, Oktoberfest. I expect people will be more angry about the Christmas light thing.

Let's take a dip into natural disaster land: California is burning. As of Tuesday night, there were 650 fires raging across the state, burning up more than 1.25 million acres. The fires have killed seven people so far and destroyed 1,400 buildings. Cooler temperatures and weaker winds may start helping firefighters contain the blazes.

Mike Cherry of the Beverly Hills Fire Department watches a steep drainage in the Mill Creek watershed for spot fires and roll outs on the #WalbridgeFire in Sonoma County, Tuesday afternoon. @NorthBayNews @CityofBevHills pic.twitter.com/DaOZn2tNt0

— Kent Porter (@kentphotos) August 26, 2020

Hurricane Laura powers up: The storm will soon become a Category 4 hurricane. It's hurtling toward Texas and Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center categorized Laura as “a formidable hurricane" with "no signs it will stop soon." It's grown nearly 70% in just 24 hours. Half a million people were told to evacuate.



#Laura is expected to bring multiple life-threatening hazards to the Gulf Coast beginning later today. Efforts to protect life and property within the Storm Surge and Hurricane Warning areas should be rushed to completion before storm surge and tropical storm force winds arrive. pic.twitter.com/QxXf55AiU0

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

Speaking of disasters, let's talk about the Republican National Convention: Eric Trump had a yelly, angry speech for a yelly, angry man and ended his speech with an unrequited "I love you, dad." I'm sure Tiffany Trump got some sort of point accross in her speech but I stopped listening after she said that as a recent graduate she "can relate" to all the Americans looking for jobs. There was the anti-abortion lady, Abby Johnson, who spoke about what abortion smelled like. That was just hours after a VICE report came out about a deleted video where Johnson said she's fine with cops treating her adopted Black son differently than her two white sons. Johnson is also a supporter of "household voting" where husbands should have the final say over their wives.

On the weirder side: Donald Trump hosted a naturalization ceremony where five immigrants became citizens. The new citizens looked uncomfortable. Trump read their biographies. They were chalk full of PhDs and graduate degrees, doctors and business owners. It was the idea of the "ideal immigrant" on display. The ceremony felt like the Trump administration saying, "See, immigration is okay, but only this kind of person can enter." What's worse is that thousands of immigrants across the country have had their naturalization ceremonies suspended because of the coronavirus and because the Trump administration won't allow them to happen via Zoom.

That happened after Trump signed a pardon: For a convicted bank robber that is now running a nonprofit for prisoners.

There was this whole speech about Biden's nepotism: Which conveniently left out the nepotism enjoyed by some of the night's speakers.



This was a speech against nepotism. pic.twitter.com/Kgdqwv2mTF

— Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) August 26, 2020

Usain Bolt couldn't outrun the coronavirus: The world's fastest man has tested positive for COVID-19. His positive test came after he hosted a 34th birthday party for himself. He said he doesn't have any symptoms.

Kevin Hart is mad: Because NBC News posted a picture of Hart along with a story about Bolt's COVID-19 news. Oops.

Third night of Jacob Blake protests: Blake, who was shot seven times by a Wisconsin police officer, is alive and conscious. He's also partially paralyzed from where a bullet struck his spinal cord. Meanwhile, protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin and beyond are raging on. Last night in Kenosha, three people were shot and one was killed. Law enforcement is investigating whether an altercation between men who say they were defending businesses with guns and protesters led to the shootings. More from the New York Times on the Kenosha Police Department's history here.

Here's video of Kenosha police thanking militia men for being there last night:



Cell phone video shows Kenosha Wisconsin police officers in an military vehicle telling armed White militia members they "appreciate them being there" and giving them bottled water; while in the background cops can be heard ordering protestors to disperse. pic.twitter.com/73SsfCUYWj

— Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) August 26, 2020

Oh, America, you great unfinished symphony: "Anti-vaccine group sues Facebook, claims fact-checking is 'censorship'"

Teen seeking Kansas Legislature seat was accused of revenge porn: Aaron Coleman, 19, won the Democratic primary for a Kansas House seat by 14 votes. Then, Coleman's ex-girlfriend accused him of revenge porn. Coleman admitted to sending revenge porn (aka circulating nudes) and bullying girls in middle school. He pledged to bow out of the race. Except now, Coleman is breaking that pledge and he's running again, gross past behavior be damned. "We've all sinned," Coleman said.

There's a crossword for you: Right here.