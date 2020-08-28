This weekend brings lots of ways to show up for social and environmental justice causes (like the virtual Black National Convention and a Climate Justice Rally for Black Lives in Jefferson Park) and stay entertained at home and in the socially distant streets (like a Memorial for Lynn Shelton, Indie Bookstore Day, and Record Store Day). Read on for all of our top picks below. For even more options, check out our guides to movies to stream this weekend, our complete streaming events and protests & resistance calendars, and our guides to outdoor and socially distanced things to do this summer and anti-racism resources and events.
FRIDAY
COMMUNITY
The Black National Convention
With a mission to build power and policy in defense of Black lives, the Movement for Black Lives and the Electoral Justice Project will host this one-day online convention on the heels of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions to rally Black voters, who as always will play a pivotal role in who gets elected this November. Special guests include #MeToo pioneer Tarana J. Burke, author Elaine Welteroth, Black Veterans Project founder Richard Brookshire, and performing artist Condola Rashad. (And many others!)