South Korean boy band sensation BTS will perform their brand-new single Dynamite at MTVs Video Music Awards this Sunday. Theyre sharing the bill with the likes of Ariana Grande, DaBaby, and Lady Gaga.
This weekend brings lots of ways to show up for social and environmental justice causes (like the virtual Black National Convention and a Climate Justice Rally for Black Lives in Jefferson Park) and stay entertained at home and in the socially distant streets (like a Memorial for Lynn Shelton, Indie Bookstore Day, and Record Store Day). Read on for all of our top picks below. For even more options, check out our guides to movies to stream this weekend, our complete streaming events and protests & resistance calendars, and our guides to outdoor and socially distanced things to do this summer and anti-racism resources and events.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY
The Black National Convention
With a mission to build power and policy in defense of Black lives, the Movement for Black Lives and the Electoral Justice Project will host this one-day online convention on the heels of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions to rally Black voters, who as always will play a pivotal role in who gets elected this November. Special guests include #MeToo pioneer Tarana J. Burke, author Elaine Welteroth, Black Veterans Project founder Richard Brookshire, and performing artist Condola Rashad. (And many others!)

Record Store Day at Easy Street Records & Sidewalk Sales in the Junction Sat, Aug 29th starting at 7AM
Any way you spin it, RSD and the sidewalk sales are a reason to make a voyage to West Seattle.