You might be asked to wear latex gloves (and definitely a mask), but leafing through unfamiliar tomes and stacks of vinyl outside of your own home is once again a reality at many bookstores and record shops across town, thanks to the limited-capacity shopping allowed during Phase 2 of the city's reopening. That's good timing considering Seattle's gearing up for Independent Bookstore Day and Record Store Day this Saturday, August 29. While the events won't look quite the same as previous COVID-free summers, beloved local businesses like Elliott Bay, Third Place Books, Easy Street, and Sonic Boom are open for business, and others are continuing to sell inventory online. Read on for all the details on the currently open book and record stores and ways to support them (including which ones will have Record Store Day-specific items in stock). Plus, check out our complete Bookstore Day calendar for special events, and, if you feel like immortalizing this cooped-in summer of reading, get yourself an official Seattle Independent Bookstore Day 2020 t-shirt.
BOOKSTORES
Ada's Technical Books
Current offerings: In-person shopping, takeout food and drinks, online orders, gift cards, subscription boxes, and Libro.fm partnership
Capitol Hill