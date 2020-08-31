Slog PM: Kite Kidnaps Girl, Fashion at SIFF, Prepare for a Zoom Thanksgiving

A good ol' Thanksgiving 'round the Zoom. SASHA SUZI / GETTY IMAGES

A three-year-old girl was swept high into the air after a kite wrapped around her neck during a windy kite festival in Taiwan. She landed " mostly unscathed ." Wow.Reports CNBC . The top contenders to take over TikTok's U.S., New Zealand, and Australian businesses are Microsoft (in partnership with Walmart) and Oracle.

The White House continues to threaten action in Portland: While Trump is "not going to weigh in" on the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings in Wisconsin, the president has plenty to say about Oregon.



Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is sending more Oregon state police to Portland: The plan was announced late last night. "Brown has so far declined to send the National Guard to Portland," notes AP. Brown has "instead announced a coalition of multiple law enforcement agencies to handle the short-term crisis." More:

Oregon state police were at protests Sunday night, supporting Portland police. Authorities arrested 29 people and declared an unlawful assembly. State police also took over patrols in Portland in July following two weeks of massive demonstrations against the presence of federal agents in the city. This time, they will also provide local police with more than two dozen body cameras.

Trump's popularity continues to tumble among armed service members: A new Military Times poll shows "a continued decline in active-duty service members’ views of President Donald Trump and a slight but significant preference for former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election among troops surveyed." Nearly half of the people polled (49.9%) had an unfavorable view of Trump. Only 38% had a favorable view. 42% said they "strongly" disapprove of the president.

Coronavirus is most likely the third leading cause of death in King County this year, writes Gene Balk in his latest column for the Seattle Times. Alzheimer’s disease was the third leading cause of death in the county since 2007, but it seems to have lost that spot to COVID-19.

It's not quite fall: While it was cool this morning, it's gonna warm up throughout the week. Labor Day could get into the mid-80s. My birthday is on Labor Day, FYI.



Showers and/or drizzle this morning will gave way to clearing skies and temperatures in the 70s this afternoon! Dry weather returns for the rest of the week with much warmer temperatures on the way! #wawx pic.twitter.com/5jL36T72CA

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 31, 2020

Local hair salon Bang will keep its E Pine location near the East Precinct closed, for now: "Our proximity to the 12th Police Precinct continues to make our block wrought with tensions,” the salon said in a statement, reports Capitol Hill Seattle blog. “Our staff have endured unnecessary stress due to the actions/inactions of our local government and this location has become too unpredictable to operate with a regular schedule.”

Health officials say you should prepare for a Zoom Thanksgiving: Some are predicting that a bad flu season could peak in October, which could clash with clusters of coronavirus infections that result from some schools attempting in-person classes in early fall. This bleak October wouldn't subside during a vaccine-less November, which means you should start betting on a remote Turkey Day. But who knows what's really going to happen—this line from AP's report got me: "Public health scientists say it’s easier to forecast the weather on Thanksgiving Day than to predict how the U.S. coronavirus crisis will play out this autumn."

If Thanksgiving is already getting canceled, let's just agree Halloween is canceled, too.

The Wisconsin governor doesn't want Trump to visit Kenosha: “I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing,” Gov. Evers wrote to the president. “I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”



“I write today to respectfully ask you to reconsider.”@GovEvers sends letter to @realDonaldTrump, asking him not to come to #Kenosha adding, “I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing.” pic.twitter.com/0xhrG0JXhP

— Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) August 30, 2020

Surprise surprise, Trump isn't listening.

If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

Trump says he won't speak with Jacob Blake's family if lawyers are present: It's going to be a mess in Kenosha tomorrow.



Pres. Trump said he wouldn’t speak with Jacob Blake’s family if lawyers were present. “I don’t know why the President wouldn’t want the family to have their lawyers on the phone. He seems to have lawyers with him when he talks to people,” says Ben Crump, Blake family attorney. pic.twitter.com/0uNqEkgZeN

— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) August 31, 2020

Rumor has it that Jeff Bezos could be heard shouting “Fly, my pretties, fly!” to his delivery drones this morning. The FAA just gave Amazon the all-clear to begin testing deliveries by drone. That said, drone deliveries are still a few years off, predicts Bloomberg.

Seattle Times columnist Naomi Ishisaka never attempted to murder anyone: Ishisaka wrote a column today about a pernicious lie on her Wikipedia page:

I have unfortunately become pretty numb to a lot of [online harassment], but I was not at all prepared for what my sister found after Googling me on Aug. 24. At the top of her search results was a Wikipedia page that said, “… Naomi Ishisaka is an American writer and a former convict for attempted murder.” The page, published on Aug. 8, said that when I was 14 and a high school student in a Seattle suburb, I shot my classmate, was convicted and imprisoned. It said that while I used the pen name “Naomi Ishisaka,” my real name was similar but not exactly the same. I was in shock. I expected online harassment but never imagined it would look like this. I immediately assumed someone had created the page as a retaliatory attack for my recent writing on the racial justice movement and policing.

Fucking yikes: Porn actor Ron Jeremy faces 20 more counts of forcible rape, sexual battery, sodomy, and other charges. The actor was already charged with several counts of sexual assault earlier this summer. The new charges include "lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl." Jeremy pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment today. Another court date is scheduled for October 28. He could be sentenced to up to 250 years in prison.

A Monday evening film recommendation: House of Cardin is now streaming as a part of SIFF's virtual cinema. The fashion documentary focuses on the career of Modern designer Pierre Cardin, a man who often quarreled with Yves Saint Laurent (YSL).

YSL is pretty popular in Seattle, partly because of SAM's "Perfection of Style" exhibit in 2016. YSL is often the designer associated with pioneering high fashion's pivot into ready-to-wear, but Cardin is quick to remind everyone that he was the first to tip-toe into ready-to-wear. Many of the pioneering choices associated with YSL (like diverse casting) were first done by Cardin, says Cardin. I love a good designer quibble.

It's a fun documentary. Check out the trailer and get tickets here:

