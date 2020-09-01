We've been informed—and we're just as surprised about it as you are—that August has come to an end. After staring into the middle-distance and questioning the institution of time for the hundredth time since March, we looked into the most notable social distancing-friendly events happening this month, which we've listed below, and now September isn't looking so bad. From a reading with Margaret Atwood to the Local Sightings Film Festival to PAX Online, there's plenty to look forward to for folks of all strokes. For even more options, check out our complete streaming, in-person, and protests & resistance events calendars.
SEPTEMBER 4
VISUAL ART
National Nordic Museum Reopening
You'll have two hours to explore traveling exhibits like Gudrun Sjödén–A Colourful Universe (which was originally slated to close in September, but extended to October 18) and Johan Bävman's Swedish Dads when you visit Ballard's National Nordic Museum. There will be no coat check, but you will be given a "souvenir stylus pen" to use on interactive surfaces without having to share with others.