Slog PM: Trump Suggests We Do a Little Fraud, Fox News Won't Shut Up About Nancy Pelosi's Hair



It seems like a good moment to re-up this video...

Okay, now Biden is headed to Kenosha on Thursday: Unlike Trump on Tuesday, Biden plans on visiting Jacob Blake's family. This will be his first campaign trip to Wisconsin. The president of the Kenosha NAACP has told 2020 candidates not to come to the city, saying residents do not want "to be used as a tool in the election process." When asked about those comments today, Biden defended his visit by saying, "What we want to do is—we've got to heal. We've got to put things together. Bring people together."

What do you think? Should Biden head to Kenosha? He'll be there regardless of whatever you think but I thought I'd ask to be polite.

This is fun: A new Fox News poll found that voters in Arizona, North Carolina, and Wisconsin prefer Joe Biden over Trump.



I can guarantee you I'm not going to be narrating every single poll release from now until Nov. 3. But today has featured a uniquely high volume of polling. It's mostly been quite good for Joe Biden, and these Fox News polls also fall into that category. https://t.co/uhpssYddSK — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump is encouraging voters to vote twice: Just for funziez. The quote:

"So let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote."

The video:



President Trump appears to encourage people to vote twice, in person and by mail, which could lead to voter fraud @JDiamond1 reports @PamelaBrownCNN pic.twitter.com/xEN0gOb3Fu — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 2, 2020

Grist moves into Capitol Hill: The Seattle-based environmental news website is moving into the Bullitt Center on 15th and Madison, reports Capitol Hill Seattle blog. Peep this update: "A representative tells CHS Grist has experienced major growth in the past year. Grist revenue has grown to $6 million against $4.8 million in expenses. They are expecting further growth in 2020."

This story is ridiculous, hypocritical, and sexist—but it's all over conservative media: Nancy Pelosi says a San Francisco hair salon told her it was okay to come in for a solo visit. It wasn't. The city doesn't allow indoor beauty services because of COVID-19. Conservative media immediately ran with the story. It's been the top of Fox News for like a full 24 hours:



Fox News Channel even aired surveillance footage that showed her walking around the salon with her hair wet. What a ridiculous distraction.

Pelosi is calling the whole thing a “set-up" and wants the salon to apologize, reports ABC. The quote from Pelosi:

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said ... we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that ... As it turns out, it was a set-up."

Washington state reported 438 new COVID-19 cases today: Plus four new deaths. As of this latest update, 2.6% of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Washington have died.

The CDC is telling states to be prepared to distribute vaccines by November 1: Doctors are understandably concerned about this election-fueled vaccine rush. “Being ready is reasonable. Cutting short phase 3 trials before you get the information you need isn’t,” said a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia immunization expert who sits on the FDA's vaccine advisory committee.

A grim headline: U.S. government debt will nearly equal the size of the entire economy for first time since World War II, CBO finds

The skinny:

By the end of 2020, the amount of debt owed by the United States will amount to 98 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, the CBO said. That is up from 79 percent last year. Total government debt will surpass the U.S. economy’s size next year, the CBO said.

This could be Mississippi's new flag: The old flag was racist. Personally, I think they should drop "In God We Trust," primarily for aesthetic reasons, but "The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag" already agreed on branding the flag with that shit.



BREAKING: Mississippi Flag commission selects the ‘magnolia flag’ as the final state flag design. It will be on the ballot November 3rd to be voted on by the public. @16WAPTNews pic.twitter.com/8dNEubrbQS — Troy Johnson (@Troy_Johnson) September 2, 2020

While we're here, we might as well review the best (and only??) Ted Talk about vexillology. I think about Roman Mars a lot.



MoPOP is getting ready to reopen after a six-month closure: It will open on September 18. There will obviously be plenty of guidelines to follow. Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig caught up with some Seattle-area college museums and chatted with them about how they plan on serving students even when students aren't on campus. Emily Zimmerman, the director and curator at Jacob Lawrence Gallery at the University of Washington, called this weird Zoom-year "a moment of reinvention."

Ew, gross via the New York Times:

President Trump joked to the former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about her “taking one for the team” after North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, winked at her during a summit in 2018. Ms. Sanders writes about the episode in her book, “Speaking for Myself,” in which she discusses her time working for Mr. Trump, as well as how she may run for governor of her home state, Arkansas, and her early days caring for young children. Throughout, Ms. Sanders writes glowingly about her former boss. Excerpts from the book, which goes on sale on Tuesday, were provided to The New York Times. Love Slog AM/PM? More than ever, The Stranger is relying on your contributions to help fund our coverage. With a one-time or recurring donation, you can support local, independent media and help keep columns like Slog AM/PM around.

A little reminder to get your tickets to the 15th Annual HUMP! encore. One of the pandemic's silver linings has been HUMP! becoming available online. This round of HUMP! was the last film fest jury we did pre-pandemic... I fondly miss sitting in a room full of people as we watched some d*de sh*t p**c*k* b***e* out his ***.

Watch it while you can!!



The 15th Annual HUMP ~*ENCORE*~ run starts this Friday! Now's your chance to catch this line-up for the last time everrrr 😱❗



TIX >> https://t.co/PGICM6mpRC@TheStranger @portlandmercury pic.twitter.com/tekZP3bYxe — Hump! (@humpfilmfest) September 2, 2020