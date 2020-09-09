Now more than ever, The Stranger depends on your support to help fund our coverage. Please consider supporting local, independent, progressive media with a one-time or recurring contribution. Our staff is working morning, noon, and night to make your contributions count.
"Can We Be Friends?"
Me texting girls I think are cute. JK
The anxiety-inducing design of this sticker accurately conveys the anxiety of the question.
"Scrambled Eggs"
Spotted along the pier. JK
This weekend I ate an edible and found out that Kelsey Grammer is a conservative Trump supporter and felt really disturbed. Then I spent like 10 minutes thinking about how I always thought Frasier and his brother were English, but realized they just had mid-Atlantic accents. Anyways, scrambled eggs.
"Defang Durkan, Defund SPD"
A sticker version of a poster that popped up in CHAZ/CHOP. JK
Happy to see that some CHOP art has now moved into the sticker realm. I remember seeing the poster version of this bad boy on 11th Ave between Pike and Pine earlier this summer. It's a great poster/sticker, but it makes Durkan seem a little cool. Vampires are always at least a little cool.
"Helping Others Helps Yourself"
Don't show this to RuPaul. JK
Would really love to know why this sticker exists. Not being rude, just genuinely curious.
"A.C.A.B."
It's shiny!JK
The medium the sticker was printed on was really reflective in the late afternoon sun last weekend. Had a thought to take a selfie, but my face is too big.
Probably not the best literal advice, but I agree with the sentiment. And the sticker just looks so satisfying.
"Peace Was Never an Option"
A lot of things going on here. JK
Spotted on Capitol Hill. Obviously, the baldie is Bezos, and I'm pretty sure the animal is the mischievous goose from Untitled Goose Game. I've never played it before, but after watching this trailer for the game, I think I'm in love.
"Nude Figure"
A new favorite. JK
From column favorite Padajuan—it's his Olympia. A spiritual picture of me enjoying the Labor Day weekend.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
