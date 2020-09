Your Nose Goes in Your Mask

Jess Stein

"Good Morning"

Spotted this one in the night. JK

"Can We Be Friends?"

Me texting girls I think are cute. JK

"Scrambled Eggs"

Spotted along the pier. JK

"Defang Durkan, Defund SPD"

A sticker version of a poster that popped up in CHAZ/CHOP. JK

"Helping Others Helps Yourself"

Don't show this to RuPaul. JK

"A.C.A.B."

It's shiny! JK

"Stop (Eating Animals)"

Spotted on E Thomas and 15th Ave. JK

"Fight Cops"

A nice thin sticker. JK

"Peace Was Never an Option"

A lot of things going on here. JK

"Nude Figure"

A new favorite. JK

This sticker comes to us courtesy of Christos Andrews of Ghost Note Coffee . I spotted a lot of them in Capitol Hill area earlier this weekend and I'd like to see more, tbh!The anxiety-inducing design of this sticker accurately conveys the anxiety of the question.This weekend I ate an edible and found out that Kelsey Grammer is a conservative Trump supporter and felt really disturbed. Then I spent like 10 minutes thinking about how I always thought Frasier and his brother were English, but realized they just had mid-Atlantic accents. Anyways, scrambled eggs.Happy to see that some CHOP art has now moved into the sticker realm. I remember seeing the poster version of this bad boy on 11th Ave between Pike and Pine earlier this summer . It's a great poster/sticker, but it makes Durkan seem a little cool. Vampires are always at least a little cool.Would really love to know why this sticker exists. Not being rude, just genuinely curious.The medium the sticker was printed on was really reflective in the late afternoon sun last weekend. Had a thought to take a selfie, but my face is too big.I think I have a soft spot for stop sign interventions. To be fair, I keep seeing them Probably not the best literal advice, but I agree with the sentiment. And the sticker just looks so satisfying.Spotted on Capitol Hill. Obviously, the baldie is Bezos, and I'm pretty sure the animal is the mischievous goose from Untitled Goose Game. I've never played it before, but after watching this trailer for the game, I think I'm in love.From column favorite Padajuan —it's his Olympia . A spiritual picture of me enjoying the Labor Day weekend.