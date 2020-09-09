Slog PM: Smoke, Fire, Hell; Trump Knows COVID-19 Is "Deadly Stuff,” Suggests Ted Cruz 4 Supreme Court as a Distraction

Not great. GOES Image for Sept 9, 2020

so I guess it makes sense that he's reportedly going to attend a fundraiser in Montana hosted by a few QAnon freaks . The Associated Press broke the news this morning. Kimberly Guilfoyle and multiple GOP and RNC figureheads are also expected to attend the event. When Trump runs for president again in 2024, I'm sure we'll see a Sarah Palinesque QAnon VP pick. (Or maybe just Sarah Palin. She probably needs a new conspiracy group to back these days .)

Another Bob Woodward bombshell: Excerpts from Woodward's new book, along with reporting from the Washington Post, reveals that Trump told Woodward in March that he "wanted to always play [COVID-19] down. I still like playing it down," Trump said, "because I don’t want to create a panic." He called it "deadly stuff" to Woodward on February 7, all while downplaying the threat.



lol:



Everyone had a lot to say: "The President never downplayed the virus," claimed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Then Trump said he "perhaps" downplayed the virus to "reduce panic." Biden said Trump "lied to the American people," "failed to do his job on purpose," and characterized Trump's failure as "a life and death betrayal of the American people":



Here's our smoke forecast for tomorrow, via the Washington State Department of Ecology:



It looked, uh, pretty much the same. Fires continue to produce " significant smoke " across Washington state. The smoke is atrocious in Central Washington. Smoke everywhere else is mostly considered Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."The 36-year-old man was taken into custody after officers say they observed him setting the fire on Highway 167 and North Meridian Avenue," writes Paige Cornwell for the Seattle Times' live blog on Washington's fires

This next blurb is bleak: Search-and-rescue crews discovered a family caught in Washington's Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County. The couple, Jacob Hyland and Jamie Hyland of Renton, were both severely burned. Tragically, their one-year-old child was found dead. Emergency crews transported the couple to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where they are receiving treatment. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz released a statement on the child's passing, embedded below (click it to enlarge):



Most of the 587,000+ acres burned in Washington's wildfires burned in the last 48 hours: “We will be in a severe fire danger situation for as long as there's wind," Commissioner Franz said this morning. Gov. Inslee toured fire damage in Pierce County this afternoon and called the past two days "an extraordinary series of events we have suffered."

Are these "spooky vibes"? If so, these photos are very spooky.



Washington COVID update: Today state officials reported 464 new cases and 25 new deaths in the state.

The Stranger's Rich Smith chatted with KUOW's Ross Reynolds this afternoon about Seattle's Labor Day protests. Give the segment a listen here.

The Seattle Aquarium is getting its own Kraken: Sorta. The giant Pacific octopus is coming to our aquarium. Actually, we're getting two: "a 35-pound male named, of course, Kraken, and an accompanying partner weighing 1-2 pounds, cutely named Ink Jet," writes Christina Ausley for the SeattlePI. The inky duo officially arrived today. The aquarium will release the kraken back into their home environment once they reach breeding maturity.



The Seattle Art Museum is opening to the public this Friday: More museums will open soon. The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig has an updated list here.

We've got some of Trump's potential Supreme Court picks: He released an additional 20 names he will consider if a Supreme Court seat becomes available during his time in office. The afternoon announcement deflection appears to have been scheduled last-minute. Among the additional names are... Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton?

Tommy on the pick:



How's Ruth doing? Anyone hear from her? This is the last time I heard from her.

Some culture picks for the week: It's hell out there, so why don't you stay inside and do exactly what I tell you. First, stream Son of the White Mare, an early-'80s Hungarian animated epic that deserves to exist among the ranks of Fantastic Planet and Allegro Non Troppo. You can stream it locally through Grand Illusion and Northwest Film Forum. Treat yourself and catch this trailer:





My second recommendation is some socially distant experimental theater: COVID can't stop On the Boards. Seattle's world-renowned performing arts hub is partnering with Obie Award-winning theatermakers 600 Highwaymen to present A Thousand Ways. It's a three-part interactive virtual performance that begins with A Phone Call, happening September 9 - 27 and billed as a virtual performance that is performed over the phone between you, a stranger, and a performer. The second part, An Encounter (date TBA), will move into the IRL and happen between you and a stranger, separated by a pane of glass. The final part, A Congregation (Summer 2021), will be a type of public gathering. I'm experiencing the first part this Saturday night. We'll have a post up next week!