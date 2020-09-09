New Savage Lovecast: With Dr. Jen Gunter of The Vagina Bible

A woman has had a LOT of sex, mostly with men. But she is realizing that she is truly only attracted to women. The problem is, when she talks to a hot woman, she starts stuttering and stammering in terror. How can she grow to be comfortable in her true skin?

A man's girlfriend fantasizes that she's a gay man when they have sex. Does this mean she's trans? She insists she's all woman, but the caller is worried, worried, worried.

On the Magnum, a deep dive into vaginas (yup!) with Dr. Jen Gunter, author of The Vagina Bible. She and Dan discuss tipped uteruses, HATING your boyfriend but just before your period, and a rare ear-labia connection. Vaginas are weird and great!

And, how can one make one's bed most comfortable for three?

Listen here:

