savagelovecast.jpg

A woman has had a LOT of sex, mostly with men. But she is realizing that she is truly only attracted to women. The problem is, when she talks to a hot woman, she starts stuttering and stammering in terror. How can she grow to be comfortable in her true skin?

Sponsored
Affordable studios leasing now at the Capitol Hill Light Rail Station! Rents start at $1,132.
See the leasing page to start the process or call Community Roots Housing at 206-204-3800. Income restrictions apply.

A man's girlfriend fantasizes that she's a gay man when they have sex. Does this mean she's trans? She insists she's all woman, but the caller is worried, worried, worried.

On the Magnum, a deep dive into vaginas (yup!) with Dr. Jen Gunter, author of The Vagina Bible. She and Dan discuss tipped uteruses, HATING your boyfriend but just before your period, and a rare ear-labia connection. Vaginas are weird and great!

Support The Stranger

And, how can one make one's bed most comfortable for three?

Listen here: