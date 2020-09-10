With wildfire smoke clinging in the air and making it difficult to breathe, staying inside is your best bet this weekend. Here's a fresh round of options for movies to watch through local theaters, like father-son documentary Our Time Machine, plus a few nationally streaming options, like Rent-A-Pal. Longing for the big(ger) screen? Check out our guide to drive-in movie theaters in the Seattle area this week, or check out our calendar of on-demand movies streaming through local theaters.
Support The Stranger
New & Noteworthy: Supporting Seattle Businesses
15th Annual Hump Film Fest - Encore Presentation
Our colleagues, the creators of HUMP!, were crushed to cancel their originally planned fall tour. But after receiving enthusiastic support and permission from the filmmakers to show their films online, they knew that the show must go on! Even if we can’t watch together in movie theaters, we can still watch the 16 sexy short films, curated by Dan Savage, in the privacy and safety of our homes. Dan will introduce the show and then take you straight to the great dirty movies that showcase an amazing range of shapes, colors, sexualities, kinks, and fetishes!
Available via The Stranger