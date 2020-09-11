The forecast is hazy and social distancing is still paramount, but there are lots of things happening this weekend that you can do while staying safe. We've rounded up our top picks below, from the limited-capacity reopening of the Seattle Art Museum and the Fremont Sunday Market to virtual Hispanic Heritage Month events like Fiestas Patrias, and from PAX Online to a Seattle Arts & Lectures reading with the queen of Irish crime fiction, Tara French. For even more options, check out our guides to movies to stream this weekend, and our complete streaming events and protests & resistance calendars.
All events are online unless otherwise noted.
FRIDAY
COMMUNITY
Table of Silence Project
On the 19th anniversary of 9/11, New York's Buglisi Dance Theatre and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts present a reimagining of the Table of Silence Project 9/11, an annual free public performance ritual for peace. The premiere was early this morning on Facebook Live, but you can see it now on-demand.