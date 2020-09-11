This week brings news of several Capitol Hill shakeups: Montana and Unicorn are back, while Juicebox Cafe is saying goodbye. Plus, the Korean chain bb.q Chicken opens an outpost in University District, Frelard Tamales and Alexandra's Macarons team up for a new collaboration, and Frolik offers a boozy, bubbly take on popsicles. Read on for those and more food-scene updates, and for more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, and our guide to Seattle farmers markets. Plus, note that due to the worsening air quality in Seattle this weekend, some restaurants are closing temporarily—it's a good idea to call ahead and confirm before heading out anywhere.
NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS
bb.q Chicken
The behemoth Korean chicken chain, which boasts over 2,000 locations and is known for its olive oil-fried chicken, has opened a new outpost in the U District, where it had a location years ago until it was replaced by the local Korean chicken restaurant Chi Mac. Don't go in expecting smoked meats: The titular "bb.q." stands for "best of the best quality."
University District