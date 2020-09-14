The 54 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Week: Sept 14-17, 2020
Taylor Swift fans can look forward to the singer's first Academy of Country Music Awards appearance in seven years at this Wednesday's livestreamed event, where she'll be performing her song "betty" from her new album, folklore. Courtesy of Taylor Swift via YouTube
Until the rain clears away some of the wildfire smoke lingering in the air like an unwelcome party guest, turn to our picks for the best things to do while staying safe indoors—from Seismic: Seattle, City of Literature Release Party
to the NAACP National Convention
, and from an El Grito concert
with Ballard's Orquesta Northwest to a chat with Great British Bake Off
winner Edd Kimber
.
MONDAY
COMMUNITY
Joe Biden Grassroots Fundraiser
Join Hillary Clinton, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris for a virtual Biden-Harris campaign fundraiser.
Continue reading »
Sponsored
You will come to see the greatest American novel of the 20th century in a whole new way.
The Stranger
depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!