Taylor Swift fans can look forward to the singer's first Academy of Country Music Awards appearance in seven years at this Wednesday's livestreamed event, where she'll be performing her song "betty" from her new album, folklore. Courtesy of Taylor Swift via YouTube

Until the rain clears away some of the wildfire smoke lingering in the air like an unwelcome party guest, turn to our picks for the best things to do while staying safe indoors—from Seismic: Seattle, City of Literature Release Party to the NAACP National Convention, and from an El Grito concert with Ballard's Orquesta Northwest to a chat with Great British Bake Off winner Edd Kimber.

MONDAY
COMMUNITY
Joe Biden Grassroots Fundraiser
Join Hillary Clinton, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris for a virtual Biden-Harris campaign fundraiser.

Read Toni Morrison's "Beloved" over six weeks with our book club.
You will come to see the greatest American novel of the 20th century in a whole new way.