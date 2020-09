Seattle Sticker Patrol: "The Drug Is Football"

Jess Stein

"The Sun Is Always Shining in Seattle"

I wish this were me. JK

"Every Nettle Leaf..."

A bit of poetry for your morning. JK

"No Guns for Men"

Spotted on 15th Ave. JK

"The Drug Is Football"

Would take a hit of just about anything right about now. JK

"Be Whatever the Fuck You Want"

Um, okay. JK

"Alien Creature"

I'm feeling seen. JK

"Every Cop Is a Class Traitor"

Wow, say that. JK

"Careful!!!"

Spotted on Capitol Hill. JK

"Cops Do Not Protect Us"

I'm feeling all these anti-cop stickers this week. JK

"You Are Worth It"

Low-key L'Oréal marketing. JK

This one comes courtesy of starheadboy . The last time I could stand outside in the sun was Monday, September 7. That's sad.This one is a little old, but it's time for fall. There's a hashtag if you're curious for more.We are, like, three years from this being the official Democratic Party platform in a misguided attempt to appeal to young people. No guns for anybody, bitch!I recently found out that two of my closest friends are HUGE soccer fans and as the group chat was popping off this is what I imagined in my head.I have a feeling these two know each other Me logging on to my little Zoom meeting from my little laptop to talk about my little projects that consist of my little life before signing off to write my little articles from my little desk in my little bedroom.Anyone in the mood for donuts?An old CHOP leftover.They really don't!I'm internalizing this message even though it's corny.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.