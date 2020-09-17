Where to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah 2020 in Seattle

Usher in the Jewish new year with Dacha Diner 's comforting matzo ball soup. @annie_eatsfood via Dacha Diner on Instagram

Religious or not, Rosh Hashanah is as good an opportunity as any to 1) experience fun Jewish cultural traditions and 2) get a fresh start on this dumpster fire of a year. In addition to a roundup of Jewish new year specials available at local restaurants, we've compiled some virtual and socially distant in-person events to help you celebrate the High Holidays across the Northwest, in both Seattle and Portland. See them all below.

Keep in mind that in-person events may be canceled due to poor air quality

SEATTLE

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

Dacha Diner

The Capitol Hill spot known for its craveable Eastern-European fare will serve steaming bowls of matzo ball soup for the occasion, with a choice of chicken or vegetable broth.

Capitol Hill

Pickup

