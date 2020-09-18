Slog AM: Trump Pulls Plug on TikTok, Thunder Is Coming to Town, Migratory Birds Dying in the Southwest

The Commerce Department announced Friday morning that it will ban U.S. business transactions with Chinese-owned social apps WeChat and TikTok on Sunday... Sponsored Port Townsend Film Festival Stream 24/7 - Watch 75 curated films with filmmaker interviews & special events. Support local arts! Commerce Department officials who spoke with reporters on the condition of anonymity Friday...said neither TikTok nor WeChat will be available to download as of midnight Sunday.

My daughter, a Bernie supporter, was a rising TikTok star. Now her moments in the spotlight will be taken away for reasons that do not add up.

Says the geezer who runs Commerce Department:



"Today's actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party," said Ross. "At the President's direction, we have taken significant action to combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations."

What rubbish. Our iPhones are made in China! So are our computers, surveillance cameras, voice-enabled speakers. Of course, this action does not have the Chinese "communists" as its object. Its real target are American social media websites. They are not compliant enough. They're the ones who are supposed to get the message. Do not expect mission creep with this executive order, expect mission warp-speed.As we talk, and talk, and talk about TikTok, we are nearing 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Gene Balk: "Thousands of people left King County during peak of Seattle boom, new data shows." And where did these people go? "The bulk of the movers away from King went to nearby counties. Snohomish absorbed the most, at about 21,000 per year in this period, slightly ahead of Pierce County. Kitsap ranks third at 2,900 per year." What this means is King County is expanding, and as consequence, so is its politics. Which is why Trump's law and order distraction has proved to be inefficacious. These are not the suburbs and exurbs that voted for Ronald Reagan.

Paul Krugman Attributes the Failure of "Trump's Law and Order Stuff": To the way the media is reporting the present presidential election.



A lot of people in the news media seem baffled by the utter failure of Trump's law and order stuff to move the needle, at least if the polls are right. As many are now pointing out, 2020 isn't 1968; but why didn't everyone realize that? My answer is, examine thyself 1/

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 17, 2020

Krugman later tweets: "[J]udging from media coverage the most important issue of 2016 was Hillary's email server; Trump's racism and dishonesty, while not ignored, were crowded out by breathless coverage of a fake scandal..." This time around, according to this point of view, the media is not falling for the dodgy goods. Hunter Biden is barely even mentioned. Trump's repeated attacks on the FBI and the Mueller's investigation are mostly ignored."

I'm not sold on this argument: In my view, the "law and order stuff" is just dated. The "inna city" of the 21st century is very white and rich. Between the 1940s and 1980s, the spatial production of class in ubran/suburban America was actually exceptional: the poor in the city, the middle-class and upper-class in the suburbs. The standard or traditional capitalist metropolis, such as Paris, had a spatial class structure similar to that of the post-gentrification American metropolis. The suburbs of our times are often more diverse and less affluent than the city they orbit. Combine that development with the one described by Gene Balk, and what you have are distinctly different suburbs and exurbs from the kind Trump thinks he is scaring with his fundamentally racist "law and order" tall tales.

Are the Wildfires Helping Seattle Fight COVID-19? At this moment, the most you can get out of this question is a post in the Seattle Times. And an entry in Slog AM that links to that post.

The Smoke Is: "Sticking around." We have spent a week filling our lungs with carbon and other unhelpful particles suspended in the air.

Thunder: Might be on its way to our city. KIRO: "Showers will continue to move from south to north and there’s a chance for thunderstorms everywhere, especially in the afternoon." Thunder, whose visits are infrequent, always gets a warm welcome in Seattle, unlike the Blue Angels.

What Seattle Really Wants Right Now Is that Real Rain:



We Now Live In the Age of Anti-Mask Pastors: One based in Tennessee has a church in Snohomish which he filled on Wednesday, September 16. The Tennessee pastor to his Facebook followers, which number 2 million: “No, these are gags ladies and gentlemen. These (masks) have become idols. They don’t do anything whatsoever, they’re the dumbest thing that’s ever been created by humanity. They are scientifically proven to do jack spratt.”

Another anti-mask pastor: This one in Idaho, is in ICU fighting with the virus for his life. "At present I feel OK but still need quite a bit of oxygen support — especially if and when I try to get up out of the bed," said the anti-mask pastor to his church members, some of whom caught and spread the virus in Coeur d'Alene, a town in the potato state.

The only reason this anti-mask business has become a religion in America: Because wearing one exposes the fact that the leader of these pastors and their followers failed to save nearly 200,000 lives. The mask can only say this: something could have been done about the pandemic. If you love your leader a whole lot, you have no other choice but to always show the world that he can never be wrong. And so what is wrong becomes what is right. Keep your face free. There is no other explanation for this dismal resistance.

Could have been different:

The USPS had a plan to send 5 reusable facemarks to every household in early April. Even had a press release ready.



The White House blocked the plan.



“There was concern...that households receiving masks might create concern or panic." https://t.co/pYABjdzTCM pic.twitter.com/v4BLKRMPOc

— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 17, 2020

By The Way: Michael Steele has seen the light. One hope as time passes, he see more and more of it.



This ish is exhausting. https://t.co/Vb175Niha9

— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) September 17, 2020

Tucker Carlson Is Now Down With Democratic Socialism? Thank you, Cornel West. But I think this moment of enlightenment will be nothing more than a flash in the pan.

Tucker Carlson finally met Jesus, turns out it was Cornel West the entire time. pic.twitter.com/grNTEKr8os

— New York Socialist (@berniebromanny) September 18, 2020

Hundreds and Thousands of Dead Birds: Have fallen from the skies over New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, and Mexico. No one knows why. The mystery began on August 20. Suddenly, dead migratory birds ("warblers, bluebirds, sparrows, blackbirds, the western wood pewee and flycatchers") all over the ground. Legs up. Eyes shut. Mouths open.

You know what else began last month? The August Complex Fire, which is the "biggest wildfire ever recorded." Indeed, "[w]hole towns in California, as well as Oregon and Washington, have been razed." And what does this have to do with the birds? Some people in the Seattle area believe the smoke here has done a number on these creatures with such small hearts.



Have the Birds Left Seattle? Or Did the Smoke Kill Them? https://t.co/6ejA9oY0Eq

— Charles Mudede (@mudede) September 18, 2020