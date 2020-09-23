Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Isn't What I Ordered—UPDATE: Long Furbies Are Real!

Jess Stein

"What I Ordered"

Spotted on Broadway. JK

"ACAB: Furby Edition"

Cute. JK

Though to be fair, if you thought you were getting a Bernie Sanders-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez presidency... you thought wrong.I had no idea that Furbies could get that long. I want one!

UPDATE: These stickers come to us via Gwendolyn Wood and you can get 'em right here. Also long Furbies? They are real.

"Make Seattle Shitty Again"

I don't think I've posted this one before. JK

"Homophobic Since 1983"

Rotated this so it'd be legible. JK

Bloodworks NW saw my tweets & is no longer accepting my blood because I've had a dick in my butt. I'm not HIV positive, & they test the blood, but: "No test is perfect" & "Just so you know there's data that still shows that men who have sex with men have a higher rate of HIV."

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) July 2, 2020

"Make Gentrify"

I have no idea what this says. JK

"Blue Balls"

Nice. JK

"When You Swallow All His Cum"

Um... JK

"The Cops Will Always Be Racist"

A bit faded, but still there.

"Bongs and Snacks"

What a cute pairing. JK

"Anti-Fascist Zone"

Looky here. JK

I honestly hate the re-appropriation of Trump rhetoric to make a point, but I'm seeing this everywhere.MMMMMmmmm it's 2020 and the homophobia in the blood donation world is still going strong.The definition of "word salad."I don't care about blue balls, but this sticker immediately reminded me of something way more terrifying (scroll to the second slide):Please, someone, tell me WHO this sticker was made for! Grown-ups that like both Minions and swallowing cum? People who are turned on by Minions? People who love eating cum? Maybe I don't want to know!Spotted in the area f.k.a. CHOP.An actual picture of my quarantine circle and me, except we ride hard for several different flavors of Pocky instead of doughnuts (better for cottonmouth) and pop edibles instead of hitting bongs (better on your lungs).Don't show Trump!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.