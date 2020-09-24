Slog AM: 13 Seattle Protesters Arrested, Trump Got Booed, Man Dies From Too Much Black Licorice

We need your help. The economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis is threatening our ability to keep producing the stories you've come to love. If you’re able, please consider making a monthly contribution to The Stranger.

A barricade on 11th and Pine from last night's Louisville solidarity protests. RS

One 48-year old man died as a result from his injuries last night. Read my colleague Rich Smith's post for more background information on the incident.

5,200 people were without power in West Seattle last night: Officials are still determining the cause, but the outage spread to both South Park and White Center. As of this morning it looks like just a small pocket in South Park remains without power.

870,000 people filed first-time unemployment claims last week: This number is slightly up from last week. Another 630,000 people filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance while 12.6 million people filed continuing jobless claims.

We gotta start taking this Asian giant hornet problem seriously: With our cool to warm temperatures and high precipitation, Western Washington is the "perfect habitat" for the murder hornet. If they manage to establish a colony in the region, their arrival could lead to local honeybee populations being decimated if "aggressive efforts" aren't taken, says the Seattle Times.

Hundreds of people took to the Seattle streets last night in solidarity with Louisville: After a grand jury did not directly charge any of the officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death. One protest began at Westlake Park at 7:30 p.m. and ended outside the U.S. Courthouse. According to the Seattle Times, Westlake organizers read demands from Louisville's Black Lives Matter chapter before beginning their march to the courthouse where demonstrators set up a vigil for Taylor. They also held an eight-minute long moment of silence and one person sang "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" a.k.a. the Black national anthem.

Candles and flowers left for #BreonnaTaylor outside the federal courthouse in #seattle after protest and march tonight. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/jajkcen89c

— Mike Griffith (@PhotogGriff) September 24, 2020

Another group of protesters assembled at Cal Anderson around the same time: Moving from Capitol Hill to Downtown and then up to First Hill, some protesters smashed parking meters and the windows of two Starbucks. One threw a rock at a Bank of America, but other protesters quickly admonished that person. After SPD issued a dispersal order at 9 p.m., police arrested between six and eight people downtown and on First Hill.

At around 10:30 p.m., the two groups reconvened in front of the East Precinct: There, demonstrators chanted and played music until someone threw a firework at the building. SPD officers then pepper-sprayed the crowd, leading to a familiar standoff on 11th and Pine:

Blast balls, protesters moved back to near Broadway on Pine. Here’s the start. pic.twitter.com/nmcYzRPwdh

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) September 24, 2020

SPD used blast balls, pepper spray, and other "less lethal" weapons on the crowd over the next couple of hours: Cops pushed demonstrators away from the precinct and made arrests until the crowd finally dispersed shortly after 1 a.m. According to the SPD Blotter, 13 people in total were arrested for charges ranging from "property destruction, resisting arrest and failure to disperse as well as assault on an officer." After the first push, a protester hit a cop in the had with a bat. Later on, as police pushed protesters up Broadway, a cop snatched a protester's umbrella, that protester fell, and another cop shot the fallen protester with rubber bullets three times at close range. And during one arrest, a cop pulled a driver out of a car, but the car kept rolling forward. Another cop jumped in and parked the vehicle.

Loading arrested people into van on Broadway as someone screams from inside the van. Most of the crowd has dispersed or been pushed west. pic.twitter.com/T58yFeNFJ9

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) September 24, 2020

A video appearing to show an SPD officer walking his bike over the head of injured protester is making the rounds: The police department says they are "aware" of the video and the incident will be referred to the Office of Police Accountability for further investigation. A lot of good I'm sure that'll do.

The police at the #seattleprotests just ran over an injured mans head with their bikes. @SeattlePD is this how you train your officers? pic.twitter.com/c4e146tsmi

— Martin Banks (@WarlockBranis) September 24, 2020

Portland also saw aggressive confrontations between police and protesters during their Louisville solidarity protests: A protester threw a Molotov cocktail towards police officers which led to federal officers shooting impact munitions and pepper spray at the crowd. According to OregonLive, the police declared the gathering a riot, the first time they've done so since September 5. And, of course, the Molotov cocktail caught the attention of Donny Jr.

Protestor throws Molotov at police pic.twitter.com/i3afKRalAT

— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 24, 2020

Officers firing munitions up the street at protesters . Feels like the old times. pic.twitter.com/1Wq5t64qXW

— Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) September 24, 2020

In Louisville: Two police officers were shot during the Breonna Taylor protests after investigating reports of gunfire in the downtown area. Authorities have one suspect in custody, but "did not offer details about whether that person was participating in the demonstrations," says AP. Both are expected to recover and one is undergoing surgery.

22 states see a rise in coronavirus cases: As a whole, the country is averaging 43,000 new cases a day, up 16 percent from a week ago. Axios says there was no one event or sudden occurrence that led to the surge, just that we "simply have never done a very good job containing the virus."

After all that wildfire smoke, please bring on the rain: NWS Seattle says an "isolated thunderstorm" is possible across Western Washington. I've already broken out my warm sweater and fuzzy socks. I'm strapped in!

Lots of showers ongoing across W WA early this morning within an unstable environment. Have noted a handful of lightning strikes overnight, most of which have been offshore. Isolated thunderstorms will remain possible thru today! #wawx pic.twitter.com/KKmXmU86fC

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 24, 2020

Lol, maybe not: The deluge of rain could cause LANDSLIDES in Pierce County where the Sumner Grade fire ravaged thousands of acres of woods. The rain is creating a "slick, oily surface, where water rolls off," says KIRO 7, perfect conditions for a mudslide. State geologists are continuing to analyze the soil, hoping to warn people in advance before anything pops off.

These soaking Fall rainstorms are triggering new concerns on wildfire-scarred hillsides in Pierce County. State geologists say landslides could damage anything below the flow, including roads and homes. See more on #KIRO7Tonight #WaWx #WaWILDFIRE pic.twitter.com/TyucjCBXAr

— Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) September 24, 2020

Man dies after eating a bag and a half of black licorice every day for weeks: The Massachusetts construction worker's nutrients were so out of whack that his heart stopped. Apparently, black licorice contains glycyrrhizic acid which can cause dangerously low potassium and an electrolyte imbalance. Even eating 2 oz of the candy everyday for two weeks can cause heart rhythm problems. Good to know!

Sohla El-Waylly of Bon Appétit gets her own cooking show: But it won't be with BA's fallen-from-grace Test Kitchen. Rather, El-Waylly's new YouTube series, Stump Sohla, will stream through the Binging with Babish YouTube channel. The show involves her spinning a wheel with absurd categories like "astronaut food" and "make it scary" and she will have to cook a meal based around that theme. Sounds cute!

I know booing does nothing tangible, but it feels good: A masked (!) President Trump got booed while paying respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at her public viewing this morning. The crowd screamed "Vote him out!" and booed while he and Melania Trump looked on.

WATCH: Chants of "vote him out!" as President Trump and the First Lady pay their respects to the late Justice Ginsburg on the steps of the US Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/qTqhFLvCj5

— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 24, 2020

The evil, powerful turtle weighs in on the matter of peaceful transition of power: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that the winner of the November election will be inaugurated on January 20. "There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792." I'll believe it when I fuckin' see it.

Say goodbye to Uncle Ben's: And hello to Ben's Original. The rice brand plans on officially changing their logo in 2021. Critics say the image of a Black man on the original logo "evokes servitude," and the brand faced immense amounts of pressure this summer to rethink it. I've always felt uncomfortable by it so I'm glad I can now microwave rice in peace.

If you care: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a baby.

Seattle rapper-producer duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis defeated a copyright infringement lawsuit: New Orleans jazz musician Paul Batiste claimed Macklemore songs "Thrift Shop," "Can't Hold Us," "Same Love," "Neon Cathedral," and "Need to Know" used beats and horn melodies from two of his own songs. He didn't provide sufficient evidence.

Something to groove to this morning: "Clumsy" by Oli XL. A new take on an old favorite.