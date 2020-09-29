Slog AM: COVID Deaths Top a Million, First Presidential Debate Starts Tonight, and Attenborough's on Insta

Let's get ready to rumbuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuhhhlllllll on the internet. JOSHUA LOTT/GETTY IMAGES

"The tally by Johns Hopkins University shows that deaths in the US, Brazil and India make up nearly half that total," reports the BBC . Public health experts expect the number to increase.

The first presidential debate starts tonight at 6 pm PDT: The debate will stream live all over the freaking internet. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, one of the few TV journalists who directly challenged Trump on the virus, will moderate. Strap in if you need a line for the digital water cooler conversation on an empty spectacle overburdened with meaning.

Expect Trump's apparent tax dodging to score top billing: The New York Times dropped the second part of its investigation into the president's trove of tax filings, and just in time for the debates! This part puts a price on the president's celebrity—$427 million—and shows how his role on The Apprentice saved him from financial ruin. Read on to learn more about Trump's contract with Double Stuf Oreos, Domino's Pizza, and All laundry detergent. Trump descends from a long line of American hucksters, and this section really leans into that aspect.

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania: The latest polls in the crucial swing state show the former Vice President with a nine-point lead, according to the Washington Post. This finding is consistent with other polls showing him eight points up.

Oh, hm, for some reason the White House wants to resume talks about a relief bill: Last night House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin started chatting about the potential of pushing through another stimulus bill. Pelosi wants $2.2 trillion to send out another round of checks, bring back the $600 weekly unemployment benefit, extend the PPP to schools, and bail out cities and states. Mnuchin continues to pretend he cares about the price tag, reports Washington Post.

Would you let this Frenchman teach your kindergartener, or would you only let this Frenchman teach your kindergartener? Discuss:

Frenchman says tattoos cost him kindergarten teaching job https://t.co/wHyrp86xdZ pic.twitter.com/HuKNhrCEHO

— Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2020

ICYMI: David Attenborough started an Instagram account: "I'm making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble. Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying. Fish are disappearing from our oceans. The list goes on and on...Over the next few weeks I'll be recording messages to explain what the problems are and what we can do about them," he said in his first vid. Follow the legend.

Grand juror in Breonna Taylor case says AG didn't offer option to indict officers who shot Taylor: The state attorney general granted an unnamed juror's request to release transcripts of the grand jury's deliberations and also allowed the juror to speak on the matter, the New York Times reports. The recordings are supposed to be released by Wednesday.

Well this certainly seems a little concerning: Not a lot of context here but Chai Adera, also known as Future Crystals, posted a video of an officer with his gun unholstered as he talks with Adera and another person. On the video, the officer says, "You saw what happened at LASO," referencing the story of the gunman who shot two LA County Sheriff's deputies sitting in their cruiser, perhaps as a way to explain why he was holding his gun in this way. Adera, who has been a constant presence as a streamer at protests since late May, identifies the cop as William Geoghagan. In 2001, Officer Geoghagan shot in the head a 17-year old who fled the scene of an apparent armed robbery and ran toward a residential area holding what officers thought was a gun, though they later discovered it was a paint nozzle, reports the according to the Seattle PI. Geoghagan has been in "several" shootings, including the high-profile killing of Joel Reuter, a mentally ill man on Capitol Hill," reports the Stranger.

Some people think SPD should bring in other law enforcement help, including the Feds, I guess? Sinclair-owned station KOMO took the question to the experts: random people on the street whose civic maturity remains arrested at a 5th grade level. I'm guessing the Venn diagram between people who want to bring in the Feds to crush a group of 30-40 twenty-somethings in a park and people who want to ship the homeless off to a prison island is a circle.

King County Equity Now will conduct its own budget process: A group of more than 100 people will "survey needs, conduct interviews, track City Hall deliberations and develop a process allowing people not otherwise connected to politics to participate in budget decisions, the Seattle Times reports. This process is separate from Mayor Jenny Durkan's plan to create a task force to recommend how to spend $100 million in BIPOC communities. King County Equity Now criticized the mayor's plan and her unwillingness to make serious cuts to the police budget.

State Sen. Mona Das started a PAC to elect Black women: Only two Black women serve in the Washington State legislature at the moment. Das hopes Opportunity PAC, a fundraising venture she dreamed up in response to the killing of George Floyd, seeks to change that by throwing a bunch of money behind the seven Black women running for office in Olympia this year, reports The 19th. So far, disclosure forms show the PAC has raised nearly $200,000, and most of the money has gone to support April Berg's 44th Legislative District contest and Jamila Taylor's race in the 30th LD.

King County sees its 13th domestic-violence-related homicide of the year: Compared to seven last year and seven in 2018, according to the Seattle Times.

An update on the stolen puppies: A woman driving through Seahurst Park noticed the stolen American Bully dogs, paid for them, and returned them to their owners, according to the local Fox affiliate.

FOUND: Koba and KoKo have been returned. They were spotted in Seahurst Park. The dogs were stolen in Federal Way two weeks ago and then sold. The police investigation continues into the theft. https://t.co/O6XJ2otnFA @Q13FOX @catchwmw @FedWayPD pic.twitter.com/7pnyRpyyV4

— David Rose (@DavidRoseQ13FOX) September 29, 2020

Pierce County voters get flawed ballots: 88 people received ballots with names that did not match the voters' names after a mistake by a vendor, KING 5 reports. The county mailed replacement ballots to people affected.

City Council will vote on cameras to catch West Seattle Bridge baddies: Legislation before the council would allow the city to use automated traffic cameras to enforce lane restrictions on the low bridge, according to the West Seattle Blog.

Another feel-good story that’s actually about The Great American Scam: My Ballard reports on the owners of a business in Ballard launching a GoFundMe campaign to keep their employees’ health insurance going while the business is closed.