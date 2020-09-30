Jess Stein
"Horny Meat Sandwiches"
I gasped when I saw this. JK
Is it the quarantine or is this hot? This sticker comes to us courtesy of Rich M. Stevens
and the humanoid burgers make a lot of appearances in his work:
"Cock & Ball Torture"
Sad yeehaw. JK
Nothing is fun anymore!
"Harry Styles in a Mask"
Whose hands are those? JK
This one is for all you Slog commenters who are also 1D fans, I know there's a lot of you out there.
"Costco Wholesale"
Not a nametag. JK
I've seen this sticker around town enough to know it's not an actual nametag, but a Google Image search revealed nothing. If this is a band named Derrick's promo sticker that'd actually be pretty sick.
"Sissies Rule"
This one is everywhere. JK
The fact that I can't find a supercut of all the times Ilona Verley
said "sissy" on Canada's Drag Race is deeply upsetting to me.
"Pedos"
Thrown up during the protests last Wednesday. RS
Spotted by Rich Smith on the side of the Capitol Hill Whole Foods.
"Keep Capitol Hill Queer"
You heard that! JK
Spotted on Capitol Hill. This one is from Kate Berwanger
.
"Fascists Not Welcome"
Don't show Trump. JK
I foolishly
watched some of the debate last night and am still not convinced that the right understands "antifa" means "anti-fascist."
"No One Is Going to Give You the Education You Need to Overthrow Them"
Spotted at the E John bus stop. JK
I really don't understand what is going on here. If you know, my DMs are open
.
"Blink! It's Just a Sticker"
Makes me feel at home. JK
Blink is a local
legend. As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.