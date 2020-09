Seattle Sticker Patrol: Horny Cheeseburgers

Jess Stein

"Horny Meat Sandwiches"

I gasped when I saw this. JK

"Cock & Ball Torture"

Sad yeehaw. JK

"Harry Styles in a Mask"

Whose hands are those? JK

"Costco Wholesale"

Not a nametag. JK

"Sissies Rule"

This one is everywhere. JK

"Pedos"

Thrown up during the protests last Wednesday. RS

"Keep Capitol Hill Queer"

You heard that! JK

"Fascists Not Welcome"

Don't show Trump. JK

"No One Is Going to Give You the Education You Need to Overthrow Them"

Spotted at the E John bus stop. JK

"Blink! It's Just a Sticker"

Makes me feel at home. JK

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

Is it the quarantine or is this hot? This sticker comes to us courtesy of Rich M. Stevens and the humanoid burgers make a lot of appearances in his work:Nothing is fun anymore!This one is for all you Slog commenters who are also 1D fans, I know there's a lot of you out there.I've seen this sticker around town enough to know it's not an actual nametag, but a Google Image search revealed nothing. If this is a band named Derrick's promo sticker that'd actually be pretty sick.The fact that I can't find a supercut of all the times Ilona Verley said "sissy" on Canada's Drag Race is deeply upsetting to me.Spotted by Rich Smith on the side of the Capitol Hill Whole Foods.Spotted on Capitol Hill. This one is from Kate Berwanger foolishly watched some of the debate last night and am still not convinced that the right understands "antifa" means "anti-fascist."I really don't understand what is going on here. If you know, my DMs are open Blink is a local legend.